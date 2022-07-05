ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Shoreland Baseball League Celebrates 50th Anniversary

By Damon Ryan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a cloudy day with passing rain showers and cool temperatures, a crowd of approximately 100 people attended the Shoreland Baseball League’s 50th Anniversary recently at Walsh Field. The agenda for Saturday, June 25th also included the posthumous Hall of Fame induction of Howie Timm, the longtime manager...

