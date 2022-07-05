Shoreland Baseball League Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Thomas J. Willman, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born March 3, 1931 in Manitowoc, son of the late Carl and Virginia (Rohrer) Willman. Tom attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1949. Following high school, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. From 1951 until 1953, Tom was stationed in Germany. One of the highlights from his time in Europe was meeting Pope Pius XII. On August 28, 1954, he married Bette Manlick at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2020. Tom owned and operated Tom Willman’s Lunch of Manitowoc for many years and later retired from Vinton Construction. He was a member of VFW Otto Oas Post #659 as well as St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish for many years. In his younger years, Tom attended the Ice Bowl. He also enjoyed bowling, dartball, softball, and playing cards. Tom was happy to have flown on the Honor Flight. He loved to fish (although he seldom caught anything) and was a skilled and avid player of the Stumpf fiddle. Tom enjoyed caning chairs, loved Christmas, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed double bubble and dinner at Friar Tuck’s as often as possible. Above all, Tom loved spending time with his family.

