1 dead, 3 injured in south Denver shooting

(Photo by MattGush, iStock)

One person died and three others were injured in a shooting in south Denver on Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place, according to the Denver Police Department.

Officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victims were taken to a hospital.

A fourth victim showed up at a hospital later on, police said.

Police had not made any arrests or released information about a possible suspect as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.