Auburn, AL

Keldric Faulk picks Florida State over the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
Auburn Daily
 4 days ago

Keldric Faulk was once seen as an Auburn lock. Over the past few weeks, both the Clemson Tigers and the FSU Seminoles made a strong push for the athletic defensive end.

During his commitment ceremony, he committed to Florida State.

Faulk took official visits to Auburn, Clemson, Florida, and Florida State. Those were the four hats that were in front of Faulk when he made his decision from Highland Home School on Tuesday.

The defensive end has great size at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. Faulk has a quick first step and can add a lot to a pass rush at the next level.

Faulk is listed as a 4-star recruit by all major recruiting services.

Here is part of Faulk's scouting report from 247 Sports national writer Cooper Petagna.

Positioned the majority of his snaps splitting time between playing in a two or three point stance depending on the defensive front. Appears to have a good first step off the line of scrimmage, flashing excellent body and foot quickness at the point of attack. Shows the ability to win consistently with his athleticism and length in pass rushing situations. Can bend the edge and has the ability to play in space. Uses his length well in space and to affect passing lanes. Demonstrates good burst to close ability and backside pursuit.

Will need to continue to develop into his body at the next level to become a consistent defender in the run game. Possesses adequate play strength and ability to anchor the run.

Auburn currently has four members of the 2023 class. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, defensive back Terrance Love, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and wide receiver Karmello English.

Auburn Daily

Colby Wooden expects the Auburn defense to be better next season

Auburn's defense could be strong in 2022 despite losing defensive leader Zakoby McClain and All-America cornerback Roger McCreary. Several key defenders chose to come back to The Plains for one more season. Several cited that they believe in what Bryan Harsin is building at Auburn. Possibly the biggest surprise to...
AUBURN, AL
Auburn Daily

Blake Burkhalter Scouting Report, Draft Projection, MLB Draft preview

Now that the college baseball season has ended, all eyes turn to the MLB Draft. MLB is unique in that both high schoolers and certain college players are eligible, so the draft impacts both recruiting and roster construction. College players who have completed three seasons of college ball OR are 21 on draft day are eligible and have until 5PM EST on August 1st to reach agreements with their drafting teams or return to college for their senior seasons. Moreso than the other major sports, money is the ultimate deciding factor in the MLB Draft. Top 100 talents out of high school may fall to late rounds or go undrafted entirely based on expected bonus demands, and draft-eligible college seniors frequently receive smaller signing bonuses due to the lack of negotiating leverage they possess once exhausting their college eligibility.
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium construction in full swing

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Construction on the newest Muscogee County School District sports complex is in full swing. Eventually the multi-million dollar complex will be able to host football, flag football, soccer and tennis matches with the project is complete. Odis Spencer Stadium will provide a state of the art turf field that will be […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend. The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region. “I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife,...
AUBURN, AL
