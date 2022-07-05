Keldric Faulk picks Florida State over the Auburn Tigers

Keldric Faulk was once seen as an Auburn lock. Over the past few weeks, both the Clemson Tigers and the FSU Seminoles made a strong push for the athletic defensive end.

During his commitment ceremony, he committed to Florida State.

Faulk took official visits to Auburn, Clemson, Florida, and Florida State. Those were the four hats that were in front of Faulk when he made his decision from Highland Home School on Tuesday.

The defensive end has great size at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. Faulk has a quick first step and can add a lot to a pass rush at the next level.

Faulk is listed as a 4-star recruit by all major recruiting services.

Here is part of Faulk's scouting report from 247 Sports national writer Cooper Petagna.

Positioned the majority of his snaps splitting time between playing in a two or three point stance depending on the defensive front. Appears to have a good first step off the line of scrimmage, flashing excellent body and foot quickness at the point of attack. Shows the ability to win consistently with his athleticism and length in pass rushing situations. Can bend the edge and has the ability to play in space. Uses his length well in space and to affect passing lanes. Demonstrates good burst to close ability and backside pursuit. Will need to continue to develop into his body at the next level to become a consistent defender in the run game. Possesses adequate play strength and ability to anchor the run.

Auburn currently has four members of the 2023 class. Offensive lineman Bradyn Joiner, defensive back Terrance Love, running back Jeremiah Cobb, and wide receiver Karmello English.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!