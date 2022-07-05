ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Mullard-Dickman named Michigan School Counselor of the Year

By From staff reports
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJj3a_0gVNIC9V00

The Michigan School Counselor Association announced Sarah Mullard-Dickman, school counselor at the Calhoun Area Career Center, as the 2023 Michigan School Counselor of the Year. Mullard-Dickman has served as a school counselor for 18 years. Prior to her current position at the CACC in Battle Creek, she supported students as a school counselor in Centreville Public Schools and Harper Creek Community Schools.

Mullard-Dickman’s dedication to fully meet students’ needs from a whole-student approach is evident in the work she and her school counselor colleague, Jamie Hess, have done to incorporate mental health and well-being into college/career readiness initiatives. As a result of innovative approaches such as these and the use of data to ensure student outcomes, the school counseling team at the CACC has earned Recognized ASCA Model Program (RAMP) recognition. Currently, the CACC is only one of two RAMP schools in the state of Michigan and it is the second time the CACC counseling team has earned this designation, with the first time being in 2013.

“By aligning our school counseling program with the ASCA National Model, we review data with an equity lens and use best practice when addressing the diverse needs of our students,” Mullard-Dickman said. “This comprehensive approach maintains our focus on meeting students where they are and providing them with the tools to make progress in all aspects of their development, including their mental health and resiliency.”

“Sarah has proven to be an exemplary counselor in our state who understands the value of building a proactive program that is centered on the unique needs of students and is focused on innovative approaches to meeting student outcomes," said Terri Tchorzynski, MSCA president. "My hope is that more school counselors in our state follow the lead of Sarah, and the CACC counseling team, by advocating for more opportunities to show key stakeholders the impact a professional school counselor can have on student outcomes when given the support they need during this critical time in education.”

“Each year, the School Counselor of the Year program shows us what the research tells us - that school counselors have a significant impact on students’ academic achievement, social/emotional development, and plans for life after graduation,” said Jill Cook, ASCA executive director. “The Michigan School Counselor Association is honored and excited to recognize Sarah Mullard-Dickman for the work she has done in supporting her students in all of these domains and is excited to see her represent Michigan at the national level and be celebrated for her amazing accomplishments.

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Named the Healthiest in the State

Summer offers plenty of opportunities to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other areas of America, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest Michigan counties in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Centreville, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Education
Centreville, MI
Education
Cars 108

The World’s Last Surviving Hot ‘n Now is in Sturgis, Michigan

The only surviving Hot 'n Now hamburger restaurant in the world is located in Sturgis, MI. Hot 'n Now was founded in 1984 in Kalamazoo, Michigan by a man named William Va Domelen. At one point, the booming burger joint had more than 150 locations throughout the nation. Unfortunately, after some ownership changes and a few other problems, only one Hot 'n Now location remains.
STURGIS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#School Counseling#Cacc#The Asca National Model
UPMATTERS

Share your thoughts with the DNR on Michigan’s wolf management plan

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to update the state’s wolf management plan for the first time in seven years. The DNR says the update is being formulated using public input to identify prominent issues, assess public attitudes, and review the biological and social science surrounding wolves.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

How to avoid ticks, Lyme disease in Michigan

Ticks can be an annoying part of life for outdoor enthusiasts and pet lovers who routinely hit wooded trails or places with grassy fields. And if you’re like many of us, finding a little tick crawling on your pant leg or bare skin can creep you out. But the bite of some ticks can be dangerous, carrying the potential for Lyme disease. That’s why it’s so important to protect yourself and your pets from ticks.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

3 West Michigan Stables Who Offer Guided Horseback Riding

It has been years since I attended summer camp, but the memories stick with me. As a young Girl Scout I spent several summers at Camp Merrie-Woode outside of Plainwell. Fun fact: Camp Merrie-Woode is, "the oldest continuously-licensed overnight camp in the entire state of Michigan." I have fond memories...
PLAINWELL, MI
Fox17

"A very exciting week for Michigan birders:" Rare woodpecker spotted at Muskegon golf course

MUSKEGON, — For avid birder Beth Miller, a trip to the golf course with her husband turned into what just might be a once-in-a-life-time moment. On Friday night, Miller was at Oakridge Golf Club. While her husband was working on his golf game, Miller happened to spy a woodpecker that she had never seen before. A member of the Muskegon County Nature Club, Miller knows her stuff when it comes to the local woodpeckers and birds, but she said that this one was clearly different.
MUSKEGON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WILX-TV

Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gas prices across the state and right here in Mid-Michigan are continuing their downward trend. According to AAA, gas prices across the state are down three cents from Wednesday. The decrease is slightly less in Ingham and Jackson County. The average price across Lansing on Thursday...
LANSING, MI
michiganradio.org

New census data shows Michigan's population declining

New census data shows that Michigan lost population during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state lost more than 26,000 people between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021. It's less than 1% of the state's population, but experts said it's significant, affecting businesses, schools, and housing prices in the state. Reynolds...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan property tax bills are about to go up: Why homeowners will pay more

Thanks to skyrocketing inflation, we're paying more to buy groceries, fill up the tank with gas, take out a mortgage — and soon to cover our property tax bills for homes in Michigan.  Homeowners can get ready to see bigger than normal increases in their summer property tax bills that are being sent out in July. And many are very likely going to need to prepare for an even bigger hike in property taxes next year too, thanks...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD TV8

City of Kalamazoo considering cannabis chamber

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is considering the idea of a cannabis chamber to promote social equity in the city’s marijuana businesses. The plan was presented by the Community Planning and Economic Development at Tuesday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting. Marijuana businesses in the city would buy into the chamber in exchange for resources to help them fill the social equity requirements of their license, in addition to having input on what the cannabis industry looks like in Kalamazoo. The money raised from the chamber would fund social equity initiatives from the city.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy