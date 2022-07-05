ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Alabama top-10 DL Keldric Faulk passes on committing to Clemson football

By Eric Boynton, Greenville News
 4 days ago

Clemson football missed on a commitment Tuesday from four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, who announced his choice was Florida State.

Faulk didn't pick the Tigers from a final four that included Auburn and Florida. Clemson extended an offer on Jan. 17 and received the first of his four official visits on June 3. He also made official visits to the three other finalists last month.

He's a 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect who attends Highland Home (Alabama) High School where he totaled 82 tackles with 30 for loss, 11 sacks and six passes defended. Faulk is ranked No. 84 overall and the No. 9 defensive lineman for 2023 in the 247Sports Composite.

He holds eight additional SEC offers aside from his finalists — South Carolina , Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi State. His two other ACC offers were Miami and Georgia Tech, and he has offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State, Iowa and Texas.

His brother, Jakaleb Faulk, is a 2025 edge rusher who has offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan, Mississippi, Kentucky and Southern California.

Clemson has 16 commitments for the current cycle. Quarterback Christopher Vizzina is a five-star and tight end Markus Dixon is a three-star. The Tigers are fourth in the 247Sports 2023 recruiting class rankings behind No. 1 Notre Dame, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Texas.

Faulk would've joined Clemson's highly regarded group of defensive linemen committed for the current cycle. Georgia Interior players Vic Burley (41st overall and fourth among linemen), Stephiylan Green (213th and 31st) and AJ Hoffler (288th and 39th) are joined by Washington D.C. end David Ojiegbe (234th and 30th on the edge).

Clemson is in the final three with Alabama and Florida for defensive tackle Peter Woods, an Alabaster, Alabama, prospect ranked No. 23 overall and third at his position. He is scheduled to make his announcement Friday evening.

