Missouri State

Voter registration deadlines approach in the 4-States

By Stacie Strader
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. (KOAM) – Voter registration deadlines approach within the next week for 4-State residents.

Tomorrow, July 6, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming August 2 Missouri primaries.

According to the Missouri secretary of state’s website, voter registration forms must be postmarked by the fourth Wednesday before the election. You can also register to vote online at GoVoteMissouri.com .

Primary races on the ballot include U.S. Senator, state auditor, state senate, state representative and circuit judges.

More Deadlines to Register to Vote :

  • Kansas – register by July 12 for the August 2 election
    • In-Person: 21 days before Election Day.
    • By Mail: Postmarked 21 days before Election Day.
    • Online: 21 days before Election Day.
  • Oklahoma – register by July 29 for the August 23 election
    • In-Person: 25 days before Election Day.
    • By Mail: Postmarked 25 days before Election Day.
  • Arkansas – register by July 10 for the August 9 election
    • In-Person: 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then on the next day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday.
    • By Mail: Postmarked 30 days before Election Day. If this falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday, then on the next day which is not a Saturday, Sunday, or legal holiday.

You can find out more about what’s on the ballot on the KOAM Elections page .

(This article has been corrected to show Oklahoma’s next election is August 23)

