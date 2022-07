An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother, his family said Friday. Doctors don’t think Cooper Roberts suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest, the family announced in a statement Friday that confirmed he is paralyzed from the waist down. The boy was removed from the ventilator. He is in serious condition and is in a great deal of pain, but improving. He and his twin brother, Luke, loved the Fourth of July parade in their Chicago suburb.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO