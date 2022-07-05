Homeowner shoots, kills Lake Arthur college student after alleged trespassing in Lake Charles

Image credits: Adobe Stock Images / Devin Reeson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Lake Arthur college student is dead after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s (CPSO) deputies say he was shot while trespassing on N. Lake Court Dr. in southern Lake Charles Monday night, July 4.

Joseph Tezeno, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CPSO Spokesperson Kayla Vincent. Tezeno was allegedly shot by the homeowner. Vincent said the homeowners called authorities around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, stating that Tezeno was outside their home, refusing to leave. Tezeno also allegedly tried to enter the home, according to the homeowners.

“This is a sad and tragic situation for both families involved,” said Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Mr. Tezeno was a good kid that attended college locally. Unfortunately, Tezeno was believed to be under the influence and his actions, attempting to gain entry to the home more than once, caused the homeowner to fear for his life, at which time he had every right to protect his family and property.”

The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone in the area that may have security cameras to please call CPSO at (337) 491-3605.