Highland Home top-100 recruit Keldric Faulk commits to Florida State over Auburn football

AUBURN — A top-100 recruit still eludes Bryan Harsin in his tenure as Auburn football coach.

Four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk from Highland Home committed to Florida State on Tuesday. He is the No. 84 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 9 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports. He would have been the fifth member of Harsin's 2023 class and the third commit in the first five days of July.

More importantly, landing him would have represented a huge stride for Auburn's in-state recruiting under Harsin. Alabama has 11 top-100 prospects in the 2023 class, making this one of the greatest years for burgeoning football talent in state history.

Auburn still has recruiting momentum in early July after landing four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb (No. 8 nationally at his position) and four-star receiver Karmello English (No. 23 receiver, No. 141 overall).

Faulk, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound lineman, chose Florida State over Auburn, Clemson and Florida.

