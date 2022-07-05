ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Highland Home top-100 recruit Keldric Faulk commits to Florida State over Auburn football

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcv3V_0gVNGAt700

AUBURN — A top-100 recruit still eludes Bryan Harsin in his tenure as Auburn football coach.

Four-star defensive lineman Keldric Faulk from Highland Home committed to Florida State on Tuesday. He is the No. 84 overall prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 9 defensive lineman, according to 247Sports. He would have been the fifth member of Harsin's 2023 class and the third commit in the first five days of July.

More importantly, landing him would have represented a huge stride for Auburn's in-state recruiting under Harsin. Alabama has 11 top-100 prospects in the 2023 class, making this one of the greatest years for burgeoning football talent in state history.

AUBURN FOOTBALL: Using NIL deal, Auburn football player wants to convince teammates to try anti-concussion collar

AUBURN SPORTS: From locker room custodian to Houston Rockets, Jabari Smith's NBA Draft journey ends in surprise

Auburn still has recruiting momentum in early July after landing four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb (No. 8 nationally at his position) and four-star receiver Karmello English (No. 23 receiver, No. 141 overall).

Faulk, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound lineman, chose Florida State over Auburn, Clemson and Florida.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Highland Home top-100 recruit Keldric Faulk commits to Florida State over Auburn football

Comments / 0

Related
Auburn Daily

Phil Steele believes 'Auburn is going to surprise some people'

The SEC West is brutal and predicting what is going to happen this season is almost impossible. College football expert Phil Steele, known for his preseason magazine, admitted how hard the decision was when it came to ranking the seven squads in college football's strongest division. Steele picked Alabama to...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson earns first-team preseason All-ACC recognition

Growing into one of the most dazzling return men in the ACC, Opelika’s Jaylen Stinson has eyes across the conference on him going into fall camp. Stinson at Duke was named this summer first-team kickoff return specialist by on the preseason All-ACC team compiled by Athlon Sports. He’s Duke’s only first-teamer.
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Highland Home, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan High rising senior commits to Troy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Dothan high basketball standout Thomas Dowd has made his commitment to Troy University ahead of his senior season with the Wolves. A menace on the hardwood, Dowd averaged 17.1 points, 16 rebounds, three assists and 3.1 blocks in his junior season. Dowd had an offer from...
DOTHAN, AL
BET

Alabama State Football Linebacker Awysum Harris Found Dead

Awysum Harris, a standout high school football player from Decatur, Ala., who was preparing for his second year at Alabama State was found dead in his dorm room, the university announced Sunday (July 3). According to WHNT, a statement from the school reveals Harris, 20, died from “natural causes.” He...
DECATUR, AL
WRBL News 3

Odis Spencer Stadium construction in full swing

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – Construction on the newest Muscogee County School District sports complex is in full swing. Eventually the multi-million dollar complex will be able to host football, flag football, soccer and tennis matches with the project is complete. Odis Spencer Stadium will provide a state of the art turf field that will be […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Local sunflower field in Auburn opens for second year to public

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Beehive Sunflowers is opening for its second year to the public this weekend. The sunflower patch saw major success in its first year with thousands of people visiting throughout the state and region. “I’ve been planting sunflowers for 20 years, probably, behind my house for wildlife,...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Bryan Harsin
WRBL News 3

Highest-paying jobs in Columbus, Georgia that don’t require a college degree

(STACKER) – From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Florida State#Recruiting#Nba Draft#Concussion#American Football#Houston Rockets#Nba#Clemson#Montgomery Advertiser
Opelika-Auburn News

AuburnBank opens new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn

AuburnBank has opened its new four-story headquarters in downtown Auburn. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new location Friday morning. Robert Dumas, president and CEO of AuburnBank, was on hand to show off the new AuburnBank Center to dozens gathered including local leaders. “We are so excited and humbled...
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Taste of Lee County Community Comedy Roast Coming to Opelika July 16

OPELIKA –– The Greater Peace Community Development Corporation (GPCDC) will be hosting its Taste of Lee County and Community Comedy Roast Saturday, July 16, 2022. This event will be held in the Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church Family Life Center at 650 Jeter Ave. in Opelika, Alabama, beginning at 6 pm. Founded in 2000, by Rev. Clifford E. Jones, the GPCDC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that focuses on improving the quality of life for East Alabama residents by providing affordable housing, childcare, educational programs, training and resources.
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Director at Alabama Hyundai plant claims discrimination, wrongful termination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former longtime employee at Hyundai’s Alabama vehicle manufacturing plant has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, claiming she was discriminated against based on her race, sex and retaliation. Yvette Gilkey-Shuford joined Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in 2003 as an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSFA

Man, juvenile critically injured in Friday Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a man and a juvenile were critically injured in a shooting Friday evening. According to Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan, police responded to the 200 block of Yancey Circle before 7:20 p.m. regarding two people that were shot. Officers found one juvenile male victim and an adult male victim.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on Macon Road near Auburn Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has occurred on Macon Road. The crash is located at the intersection of Macon Road and Auburn Avenue. Traffic in the westbound lanes has been blocked, and vehicles becoming backed up as a result. Information about injuries is not available at this time.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy