NEW YORK–Canelo Alvarez is all too aware that his desire to knock out Gennadiy Golovkin may come at a great cost. At a press conference in Manhattan to announce his third fight with the Kazakh puncher, the Mexican superstar and current 168-pound undisputed champion said he is willing to put his health on the line in order to achieve the sort of finality their rivalry has thus far lacked. Their highly anticipated trilogy bout will take place at 168 on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO