Shooting results in homicide investigation in Sikeston

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, around 3:30 A.M. officers with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to Huck’s on E. Malone in reference to shots fired and two people injured. Upon arrival officers spoke with witnesses...

CANCELLED Endangered Silver Advisory – Myrtle Lois Ladnier – Sikeston DPS

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has cancelled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Food Giant, 700 N. Main St, Sikeston, MOat 4:30 PM on 07/07/2022. The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult was:. Myrtle Lois Ladnier, a white, female, age 64, hgt 5′ 5″,...
Trial of former Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash delayed to 2023

A court case concerning a former Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer involved in a deadly crash in early 2020 will now go to trial in 2023. Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew Cooper was the driver in an accident that occurred around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020, at East Salcedo and Columbine streets in Sikeston. A Sikeston woman died in the accident, and Cooper, along with three others, were seriously injured. A state Highway Patrol Crash Team worked the scene. Special prosecutor Stephanie Watson was assigned to the case March 24, 2020. Charges were subsequently submitted by Watson, and on May 22, 2020, a warrant was issued for Cooper’s arrest. Cooper was arrested, and he posted bond, which was set by the judge, the same day. Cooper is charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated with the death of another not a passenger, armed criminal action, first-degree involuntary manslaughter and three counts of DWI with serious physical injury. A preliminary hearing was held Dec. 8, 2020, and probable cause was found at that hearing with the case being bound over to circuit court. On Jan. 13, 2021, a change of venue was granted, and the case was transferred to Butler County, Missouri, to proceed further. A bond hearing was held in Butler County on March 22, 2021, and a court date was scheduled for July 27, 2021, and continued. A trial date was then set for July 27, 2022. This court date has since been continued, and a trial has now been set for June 5, 2023.
SIKESTON, MO
One person recovering after shooting on Cole Street

A Sikeston woman is recovering from injuries she received in a shooting Tuesday night. Officers responded to Cole Street Tuesday night in reference to a shots fired call with one subject shot. Upon arrival, officers found a victim, Jaquashia Lee, with a gunshot wound to the leg. Lee was transported to a local hospital where it was found that she also had a gunshot wound to the chest, entering the left side and exiting the right side, exiting her right arm. A witness stated Lee was standing in front of her vehicle, which was parked in the road, facing south. Lee and the other person were reportedly standing outside Lee’s vehicle, near the rear driver side quarter panel, when multiple gunshots were heard. The witness stated they saw a white, passenger vehicle stop in the roadway, about 50 feet in front of Lee’s vehicle. The person Lee was speaking with said he heard four to five shots and then she was shot. He said he did not know the shooter and saw a white model Chevrolet Malibu drive past, going south, continuing down Cole before turning east onto Ann Street. Multiple officers searched the area and located a shell casing and Lee’s vehicle was also shot three times. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
SIKESTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Missouri Delta#St Francis
Cape Girardeau Police investigate 2 incidents of gunshots fired on July 4

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received two separate reports of gunshots on Monday. The first occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of Rand Street. Officers found damage to a vehicle and garage door. No injuries occurred. No arrests have been made and the case is currently under investigation. Officers later responded to shots fired at 11 p.m. in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. Shell casings were located by officers in the parking lot of the apartment complex. A witness reported seeing an individual fire a gun in the air. No injuries occurred or damage to property.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Vehicle damaged by gunshot in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police responded to a gunshot report detected by the ShotSpotter system on Tuesday night, June 5. According to police, the system detected the shot fired on the 900 block of College Street at 10:32 p.m. When officers arrived to investigate, police said they...
Dyersburg PD: 1 arrested, 1 injured after officers witness assault

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – One man faces an assault charge after police say officers witness an assault. Timothy Early, 35, of Dexter faces a charge of assault 1st degree. Mayfield police responded to a call on South 12tt Street on July 5 around 10:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they...
MAYFIELD, KY
Several arrests made in Dyersburg over July 4 weekend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – The week encompassing the July 4 holiday was a busy one for the Dyersburg Police Department. During the period of Thursday, June 30, through Monday morning, July 5, the Dyersburg Police Department responded to 575 calls for service and made 42 arrests. Those arrested include:
DYERSBURG, TN
Burglary investigation underway at Cape Girardeau business

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a burglary at a business on the 800 block of North Kingshighway. Officers were called to the Jiffy Lube at 4:11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5 to a report of some miscellaneous tools stolen. No arrests have been made. Police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Kentucky motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County on Thursday, July 7. The crash happened at 11 a.m. on Missouri 77, about 2 miles north of Diehlstadt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Robert E. Smith, 58 of Bardwell, was...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Man arrested in Butler County on gun and drug charges

Authorities in Butler County have arrested an Ellsinore man on gun and drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 55-year-old Robert Ellison was taken into custody Tuesday night on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of a firearm. Ellison is also facing a charge of driving while revoked. Following the arrest, he was transported to the Butler County Jail.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Mayfield traffic stop turns to DUI arrest

A traffic stop resulted in the DUI arrest of a Mayfield woman. Kentucky State Police alerted Mayfield Police about a vehicle being driven by someone who was allegedly intoxicated. Mayfield Police located the vehicle and got it stopped. The driver, 37-year-old Leanna Charley of Mayfield, was allegedly driving under the...
MAYFIELD, KY
Jackson PD asks for help identifying suspect in alleged assault

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a man in a photo who is a suspect in an alleged assault. If you know any information about this person, contact Officer Shuck at kshuck@jacksonpd.org or 573-243-3151 ext. 2120, tip@jacksonpd.org or message police through the Jackson Police Department Facebook page.
JACKSON, MO
McCracken County Fair steps up security

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Fair is in town and fair officials and the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is on its heels to keep the crime rate down. In recent events around the nation, large crowded areas seem to be the target for mass shootings or high crime rate.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Cape Police respond to armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza in Cape Girardeau was robbed Sunday night. Around 9:45 p.m., officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza on Broadway. Witnesses said the armed man displayed a handgun before stealing money from the register. The dollar amount was not reported and no one was injured. The suspect fled on foot from Marco’s Pizza. The suspect is described as “a taller white male in a white hooded sweatshirt, khaki shorts, dark shoes and possibly tattoos on his lower legs.” Anyone with more information can contact the police department at (573) 335-6621.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Man arrested in connection with attempted stabbing in Mayfield

Hotel employees evacuated the lobby, when the man went outside, they locked the doors. Paducah police investigating shooting on city’s north side. Police are investigating a shooting on Paducah’s north side. Gov. Parson to visit Perryville & Jackson Wednesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Gov. Mike Parson will...
MAYFIELD, KY
Cape Girardeau Police Department implements 'Take Me Home' program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau Police Department announced they are participating in a new program that aims to more easily reunite lost people who need special assistance with their loved ones. According to their Facebook post, the Take Me Home program will allow police to quickly pull...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
1 injured in shooting in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Police initially were called about 12:30 a.m. to a disturbance at a business in the 900 block of Boyd Street. While enroute, the officers were told shots had been fired.

