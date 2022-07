The City of Wichita is moving ahead with a project for drainage improvements along a flood-prone street on the city’s east side. Bleckley Drive has had ongoing problems with flooding during heavy rains, with flood depths of six inches to a foot. Don Henry with the city’s Public Works department says a 100-year rain event can cause extreme flooding with depths of nearly five feet and a flow rate of seven feet per second. He said parked cars along the street can be washed away in that type of flooding event.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO