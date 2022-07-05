Florida man killed in East Tennessee tractor accident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Florida man was killed Monday in East Tennessee when a tractor overturned at a Dandridge home, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Spring Creek Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 where a victim was found underneath a compact tractor. Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate the victim and he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine, of Lantana, Fla. Investigators said in a release that it appears Hazeltine was driving a tractor near a culvert when it slid and rolled into a ditch.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene and are handling the investigation.

