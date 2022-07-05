ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dandridge, TN

Florida man killed in East Tennessee tractor accident

By Gregory Raucoules
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Florida man was killed Monday in East Tennessee when a tractor overturned at a Dandridge home, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a home on Spring Creek Road around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 where a victim was found underneath a compact tractor. Emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate the victim and he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 47-year-old Brian Charles Hazeltine, of Lantana, Fla. Investigators said in a release that it appears Hazeltine was driving a tractor near a culvert when it slid and rolled into a ditch.

Detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene and are handling the investigation.

WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knox County officer recovering after dog attack, shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy is recovering from injuries received in a dog attack and accidental shooting. “She is recovering well and will remain in trauma ICU for a few days,” said a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. “She’s in excellent spirits!”
KNOX COUNTY, TN
