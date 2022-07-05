ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hereford woman charged with attempted murder after alleged assault

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman has been charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody after a man was injured. The man was taken to...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Woman, 36, has face burned off in violent Philadelphia street attack

The mother of a 36-year-old Philadelphia woman who was hospitalised in a violent attack last week has spoken out about her daughter’s ordeal.Leah Ann Morales said her daughter’s face would be different forever, and in an interview with CBS3 on Thursday appealed for the suspect in the attack to come forward.“She’s going to live, but she’ll have permanent damage,” Ms Morales said of her daughter, who was found with severe burns on her body last Thursday.Police are treating the case as aggravated assault, and as WPVI-TV reported, suspect the women seen arguing with Alyssa as the person responsible.“She’s going to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Boy hit more than 100 times, video shows

CCTV showing a 15-year-old boy being hit more than 100 times in 30 minutes have been played at a murder trial. Sebastian Kalinowski's mother Agnieszka Kalinowska and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski deny murdering the schoolboy in August 2021. Leeds Crown Court was shown a clip taken two weeks before the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

British woman whose father was falsely arrested for raping her in Crete says she fears her attacker will strike other UK tourists after botched investigation

A British woman whose own father was falsely accused of raping her while on holiday in Crete has warned other women visiting the island not to go out alone. Tammi Forsythe – who bravely waived her right to anonymity – fears her attacker will strike again after a botched police investigation into her terrifying assault by Greek police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tragic baby ‘discharged into parents’ care despite hospital staff opposition’

A 10-week-old baby girl was allegedly murdered by her parents just six days after being discharged into their care despite the opposition of hospital staff, a court has heard.Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George suffered 18 rib fractures, a leg fracture, and a fatal head injury allegedly caused by forceful shaking at the hands of Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both 25.She was taken to North Middlesex Hospital suffering from the injuries in keeping with suspected physical abuse after a 999 call on January 31 2018, a jury was told.But Lily-Mai died two days later on February 2 after being transferred...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Grim end to infamous cold case as accused killer, 53, takes his own life just hours before verdict on whether he murdered his ex-lover, 23, and it means her shattered family will NEVER get closure

An accused murderer has been found dead just one day before a judge was to hand down the verdict on whether he killed his lover 10 years ago. James Scott 'Jim' Church, 53, stood trial for 68 days in the NSW Supreme Court charged with the murder of Leisl Smith, 23, who vanished from Tuggerah Railway Station on the Central Coast on August 19, 2012.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Sandbanks millionaire's son, 30, shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes to see his ex is banned from roads after they paid for him to go to rehab

A millionaire's son who was shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes 'doesn't bear a grudge' after they paid for him to go to rehab. Edward George, 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal to find two men after girl, 3, approached and kissed in Lincolnshire street

Police are looking for two men after a three-year-old girl was approached and kissed while walking with her mother.The incident took place along Barrowby Gate in Grantham, Lincolnshire, at around 2.55pm on 22 June.As the mother and daughter walked along the road, two men came towards them, and one in a white and grey jacket bent down and kissed the child on the face before walking away.The distressed mother tried to confront the men, but they just walked away, with a male in a red top laughing. They left the scene, heading towards Dysart Road, police said. Lincolnshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two men they would like to speak to.“We appreciate the CCTV footage is blurry, but this was a particularly distressing incident for those involved," the force said.“We are appealing for anyone who may recognise this pair based on their distinctive clothing to please come forward with any information you have to help us identify these men.”Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 289 of 22 June, or email control@lincs.police.uk - or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY

