Police: 2 men fatally struck during NY road rage dispute

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. New York state police said 38-year-old Mark Hall and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles “due to a road rage altercation.”

While the two men were arguing, a third vehicle hit both of them, police said. Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third driver was treated for minor injuries. The investigation was ongoing.

