Police: 2 men fatally struck during NY road rage dispute

KENT, N.Y. (AP) — Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent. New York state police said 38-year-old Mark Hall and 22-year-old Fabian Tirado stopped in the right lane and got out of their vehicles “due to a road rage altercation.”

While the two men were arguing, a third vehicle hit both of them, police said. Hall and Tirado were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third driver was treated for minor injuries. The investigation was ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.