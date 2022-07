FITCHBURG — A 26-year-old Gardner woman died when her vehicle rolled over on Route 2 in Fitchburg Friday morning, according to police. The woman, whose identity has not been released by Massachusetts State Police, was driving westbound on Route 2 around the 97.7-mile marker (where there is a sharp curve) at 5:55 a.m. when her 2002 Ford Explorer rolled over.

FITCHBURG, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO