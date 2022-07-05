England lacrosse goalie Britt Read still South Jersey through and through

TOWSON, Md. — Britt Read wouldn’t want to be any other place on July 4.

The best lacrosse players in the world. On Independence Day. The World Lacrosse Women’s World Championship. Playing for England – against the United States.

So what part of Read’s hometown of Gibbsboro is English? The Eastern High School graduate played collegiately at the University of Louisville before finishing her career at the University of Oregon. Since graduation she’s been the goalie coach at the University of Denver. None of that journey came in the English countryside.

“My dad's side of the family is English,” Read said. “I used their citizenship to get on the team. I actually have really deep connections there. I have three siblings in England, plus all my aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. One whole side of my family’s in England. That's my connection.”

World Lacrosse allows for three non-passport players on the 29 teams competing in the Women’s Championship. There are plenty of familiar names sprinkled on the 18-player rosters. International players are a familiar sight on NCAA collegiate rosters. The turnabout is only fitting at the World Championships.

For a South Jersey kid like Read, there is a special pride in playing for England. It is far more than just another chance to play.

“My dad (Don) passed away during my freshman year of college,” Read said. “It really is a dream to be able to play for England, where he was from. I am playing for him.”

Read has been a welcome addition to the England lineup. She’s charismatic, a great teammate and exceptionally talented. Still, playing in the 2022 Worlds was far from a sure thing.

“I'm actually just coming off my second ACL so I haven't been able to play that much,” Read said. “I just got cleared for the World Cup. I went out to England at the end of May and to training weekend with them, That was the first time I really got in goal since the pro league last summer.”

Injury was just one of the hurdles Read needed to clear.

“Actually, there is such a language barrier, believe it or not,” Read said. “I had to learn such different lingo.

“The English girls train so much and any opportunity we get we do go out there ia great. This team is such a team and so unselfish that it is so easy to fit in because it has such a team mentality. It's not an individual mentality. Being a goalie, it was even a little easier. There is such a team-first mentality so it makes it easy to jump in.”

Read made the start and played into the third quarter from England against the United States, which was played on July 4, for no apparent reason. Team USA won 15-9 but it was a chance for Read to face several players she has played with and against throughout her collegiate and professional careers.

Read and USA midfielder Marie McCool have a history dating back to middle school when they were teammates for South Jersey Select. They played against each other in high school and college when McCool was at Moorestown, then North Carolina. They’ve played with and against each other in the Athletes Unlimited Professional League. Now they can tick an international game off their lacrosse checklist.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to have the opportunity to play against her again,” McCool said. “I'm really happy for her that she gets to compete in the World Cup.”

The lacrosse world is large and far-reaching. It is also close and very intimate.

“We go way back,” Read said. “It's always such a good time playing against I respect her so much. She's very competitive. It's just always a good time and takes you back to your old school days.”

Read has taken those old school days to new levels. Lacrosse has taken her on a journey far beyond Gibbsboro.

“My journey has been awesome,” Read said. “I got to spend time in Kentucky, then went to the west coast to play at Oregon for a year. Ever since then, I've been living in Denver, which is kind of a happy medium. I love that. I love going home and visiting but I think my true home is Denver now.”

Coaching has been a natural fit for Read. As a bonus, it allows her to play professional lacrosse in the summer and to play for England. It is also becoming a career path to possibly coaching her own college team.

“Maybe that is in the future, for sure,” Read said. “I'm just taking it year by year. I think having two COVID years of coaching kind of changed the path a little bit. I love where I am working under Liza Kelly. It is truly the most amazing thing for me in life. I couldn't have I can't ask for a better boss and mentor.”

Fulltime coaching is definitely part of Read’s future. Until then, there is plenty of lacrosse ahead of her. With the championship round of this World Championships underway, she is looking ahead to the next one.

“Yes, I do want to play,” Read said. “I’m all in. One hundred percent.”

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: England lacrosse goalie Britt Read still South Jersey through and through