SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, a local liquor store is working to help veterans. Table & Vine of West Springfield joined forces with the Yuengling Brewery to help raise money for local Massachusetts military veterans and their families through their Lagers for Heroes in-store fundraising initiative. The program ran May 9- June 19 and through the generosity of its consumers, Table & Vine was able to successfully raise $1,403.00. The store awarded the money to the Mass. VFW Foundation.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO