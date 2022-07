This year’s Independence Day brought fireworks, sun and fun to the Pocatello area, but it didn’t leave without incident as police responded to several crashes and emergencies over the holiday weekend. On Friday night during a saddle bronc event at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds, a Blackfoot cowboy suffered injuries after he landed awkwardly when he was thrown from a horse in the Ranch Rodeo event. The cowboy, Cole Lewis,...

