Man charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Lansing over holiday weekend

By Kara Berg, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

LANSING — A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that police say was intentional.

Lansing police were called at 3:51 a.m. Sunday to the 1200 block of Shepard Street following a report of a person being struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.

They found 30-year-old Marquise Manns Jr. with serious injuries. First responders took him to the hospital, where he later died, according to a press release.

The police later Sunday arrested 32-year-old Andrew Coleman. Prosecutors filed charges Monday.

Coleman was in custody Tuesday at the Ingham County Jail. Magistrate Laura Millmore set his bond at $100,000.

Police said in a press release that after finding Manns, they later located a vehicle they believed was involved in the crash. The driver had fled.

Officers used dogs to track the driver and found him a "short distance" from the scene of the crash.

Police said information they received suggests Manns, the driver of the vehicle and others at the scene were involved in an argument before the victim was struck with the vehicle, according to the press release.

Manns' death, which police are investigating as a homicide, marks Lansing's 10th homicide of the year.

Richard Simmons was shot and killed near Rotary Park less than an hour before the hit-and-run, according to police.

Contact reporter Kara Berg at 517-377-1113 or kberg@lsj.com . Follow her on Twitter @karaberg95.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Man charged with murder in fatal hit-and-run in Lansing over holiday weekend

