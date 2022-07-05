ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

Commercial, home sales, property transfers for Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties for May 23-27

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFZrS_0gVNEqah00

Partial list of property transfers from May 23-27 on record in the Minnehaha County Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Equalization Office.

Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Minnehaha County Property Transfers

  • Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
  • Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
  • Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
  • Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
  • Vacant Lot to Gkw Family Land LLC from Gary E & Kathleen M Winterton for $975,000
  • Vacant Lot to Tyler Rodney & Katie Jo Urban from Urban Land LLC for $674,000
  • 26748 463rd Ave to Tiara & Zachary Marcus from Nikkie L & Anthony P Steffensen for $643,500
  • Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Michael Dale & Robyn Jean Coughlin for $621,500
  • 1009 E Plum Creek Rd to Jeremy Gene & Amy L Swier from Kristi K & Brad N Nelson for $580,000
  • 5409 W Cardinal Cove Pl to Tanya Kaye & Jerry Rasmussen from Jarding Excavating Inc for $560,500
  • 601 Par Tee Dr, Hartford to Anthony P & Nikkie L Steffensen from Rickie L & Mike Kunzweiler for $420,000
  • 700 N Emerald Dr, Brandon to Ralph J & Mary H Thompson from Stacy Miron for $419,500
  • 3909 E Ronning Dr to Kailee & Trevor Wolterstorff from Yuri & Anastasia Nagorniuk for $350,000
  • 9013 W 22nd St to Michael Lunde from KN Construction Inc for $330,000
  • 4313 S Wilson Ave to Hammond Family Revocable Trust from Jason & Teresa Bruggeman for $295,000
  • 1204 E 69th St N to Anthony Richard Crawford from Donald Welker for $285,500
  • 9302 W Ark Pl to Jessica Jo Otkin from Signature Companies LLC for $248,500
  • 3205 S Glendale Ave to Trey & Kaylee Henning from Beau & Amy Baltzell for $243,000
  • 5609 W 43rd St to Nathan Gerdes from Sharon L Hall for $241,000
  • 8604 W Grinn Pl to Jennifer L Fey from Jessica Otkin for $193,500
  • 1706 S 8th Ave to Avera Mckennan from Salem Family Trust for $159,000
  • 2705 S Moss Stone Ave to Roland J & Denise B Pont from David L & Brenda L Ford for $605,000
  • 8804 E 38th St to Trevor J & Bailee B Naasz from S3 Companies LLC for $520,000
  • 303 Sagehorn Dr, Hartford to Wesly & Jennifer Loughman from Bradley J & Lisa R Berens for $425,000
  • 2530 S Main Ave to Michael Jared & Jessica Mcentaffer from Daniel B Bottjen for $397,000
  • 6300 N Deadwood Ave to Austin Boehne from We Buy Houses Inc for $343,500
  • 2800 S Whetstone Cir to Jacob Timothy & Mia Danielle Nikkel from Doug & Tamra Wendt for $340,000
  • 304 W Birchwood Cir, Brandon to Rachel & Kevin Calsbeek from Lori K & Scott W Wiese for $340,000
  • 1501 N Woodridge Ave to Corie Jo Rashara Jackson & Michael Ray Mcpeek from Nicholas M & Rochelle L Boone for $335,000
  • 4204 S Cliff Ave to Dakota F Weisbecker & Michaela J Mayer from Bria Clark Janke for $330,000
  • 3005 S Richie Dr to April Wilson from Kenzie Hoffman & Brendtly Lauck for $300,000
  • 5108 E 16th St to Christopher Lynn & Kristina Lee Grote from Trevor & Hannah Hooten for $290,000
  • 904 S Gordon Dr to Jill & Mitchell Thompson from Robert F & Pamela F Meyer for $275,000
  • 5104 W Royal St to Christopher Todd Jensen from Gregory L & Holly M Hansen for $275,000
  • 5516 W Dardanella Rd to Skylar James Newberg & Marisa Baumgart from Christa L Combs for $260,000
  • 712 Vermont Ave, Dell Rapids to Wesley Jacob Heinricy from Lori J Paul for $235,000
  • 2017 S Dorothy Cir to Brandon Fritz from Joshua C Baker for $223,000
  • 805 W 37th St to Amy Thomas from Moses Properties Inc for $220,500
  • 801 S Edward Cir to Annika G Hindbjorgen from South Eastern Development Foundation for $200,000
  • 1647 S Cleveland Ave to Philip I & Kimberly A Allen from Gary Maynard Chamley for $193,000
  • 412 Dunham St, Valley Springs to Donald E Ely & Marjorie A Finch from Roger L Vosburg for $180,000
  • 206 S Elmwood Ave to Rony J Sieperda from Sead LLC for $175,000
  • 1108 N Main Ave to Zara Properties LLC from Jane Louise Halbach for $110,000
  • 704 N Lewis Ave to Tyler Aaron Olson from Jeffrey Corey for $110,000
  • 409 N Sherman Ave to Leanne M Ford from Andrew Stahl for $90,000
  • 2209 S Copper Crest Trl to Ryan D & Norma Giovanna Smith from Lanny Auringer Living Trust for $795,000
  • 4220 N Interlachen Trl to Brian Dennis Underwood & Jessica Ann Mclain Underwood from BH Construction & Homes LLC for $708,500
  • 616 S Berretta Ln to Rochelle L & Nicholas M Boone from John Dreesen for $585,000
  • 425 S Thompson Ave to Fares Masannat from Aaron N George for $550,000
  • 1209 N Archer Ave to Nielsen Properties LLC from Goeden Properties II LLC for $550,000
  • 1213 N Archer Ave to Nielsen Properties LLC from Harold Goeden Irrevocable Trust for $550,000
  • 504 N Riverwood Cir, Brandon to Eric & Rebecca Shuman from Mark L & Dorothy C Meyer for $520,000
  • 2317 S Sadie Ave to Christa L Combs from Equity Homes for $473,500
  • 3309 S Saguaro Ave to Michael A & Erin N Promes from Namrata A & Abhishek A Raut for $400,000
  • 3904 S Nelson Cir to Ryan K Ashby & Krisha Stroschine from Ashley & John Hoyt for $390,000
  • 9009 W 22nd St to Gourav Padol from KN Construction Inc for $365,500
  • 1109 N Holbrook Ave to Daniel & Cheryl Erickson from Brian D & Jessica Underwood for $350,000
  • 509 Sunrise St, Garretson to Abby Lynn & Adam Ray Houg from Mitchell T & Amber Coburn for $344,000
  • 2032 S Oxford Ave to Michelle & Michael Mccomb from Kelby & Janis Fode for $330,500
  • 123 Lynx St, Valley Springs to Patricia Whiteside from Vision Quest Real Estate LLC for $327,000
  • 3924 S Camden Ave to Megan Nicole Edlin & Andrew James Abens from Maggie & Robert J Fogle for $322,500
  • 304 N Mundt Ave, Hartford to Bradley & Lisa Berens from Mary B Foley for $320,000
  • 3212 S Greenwood Ave to Greg Kastner & Jamie Owsley from Caleb M & Allison P Wood for $315,000
  • Vacant Lot to Brandon & Kendra Vanblaricome from Marvin G Burgers for $285,000
  • 108 E Cedar St, Brandon to Laurie & Andrew J Alves from Jeanette Vandenhoek for $270,000
  • 2114 S Ronsiek Ave to Midwest Exchange LLC from Equity Homes Inc for $251,500
  • 2116 S Ronsiek Ave to Midwest Exchange LLC from Equity Homes Inc for $251,500
  • 921 W 8th St to Joshua Allan Novak from Justus R Reidburn for $230,000
  • 800 S Williams Ave to Luke Properties LLC from Christopher M & Jeanne M Wulff for $211,000
  • 318 N Summit Ave to Dale R & Carmelita T Guse from Kelly A Umstott for $162,500
  • 4212 N Interlachen Trl to Mux Construction Inc from Hazeltine Partners LLP for $85,000
  • 1600 W Bennett Dr, Brandon to VLC Homes LLC from Brandon Bluffs LLC for $82,000
  • 0 to Daniel T Devaney from Theresa M Nemmers for $64,000
  • 1509 W River Bend Cir, Brandon to Gustav Construction LLC from Brandon Bluffs LLC for $55,000
  • 2116 S Ronsiek Ave to Equity Homes Inc from Westwood Valley LLC for $22,000
  • 2114 S Ronsiek Ave to Equity Homes Inc from Westwood Valley LLC for $22,000
  • 1601 N A Ave to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
  • 1507 N A Ave to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
  • 1501 N A Ave to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
  • Vacant Lot to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
  • 800 N Anthem Dr to Timothy & Eleanor Fowler from KN Construction Inc for $464,000
  • 4501 S Tribbey Trl to Brian & Alexis Austin from Danielle & Camden Thomas for $401,500
  • 3900 S Home Plate Ave to Robert Mclaughlin from Red Rock Builders LLC for $381,500
  • 4005 S Glenview Rd to Daniel A Trust Petta from Ann K & William J Kolbrek for $360,000
  • Vacant Lot to Frakes Leasing LLC from Encore Park LLC for $345,000
  • 600 S Euclid Ave to Carly K & Bodhi G Schultz from Mary Jo Hough for $305,000
  • 4235 N KNob Hill Ct to Tara E Palmer from Parclin LLC for $300,000
  • 503 N Oaks Ave, Hartford to CJR Property Management LLC from Ca Roths Property Management LLC for $290,000
  • 505 N Oaks Ave, Hartford to CJR Property Management LLC from CA Roths Property Management LLC for $290,000
  • 7305 E Shadow Pine Cir to Cynthia Kooistra from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000
  • 7301 E Shadow Pine Cir to Cynthia Kooistra from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000
  • Vacant Lot to Derocher Brothers Construction LLC from Savannah Development LLP for $105,000
  • 7313 E Gray Eagle Cir to Smith Development Company LLC from Ronning Enterprises Inc for $96,000
  • Vacant Lot to WT Homes Inc from T-squared I LLC for $79,000
  • Vacant Lot to Construction Development Inv LLC Dba Oakland Homes from Twin Rivers Crossing LLC for $75,000
  • 1014 Tee Off Trl to Cadence Construction from Spruce Glen Inc for $66,000
  • Vacant Lot to Emrand LLC from Dbwallin LLC for $45,000
  • 711 S Phillips Ave to Jacob L Van Horssen from Zohra Zabih for $390,000
  • 2808 S Jonathan Ln to Daniel & Melissa Soper from Merlin F Kramer & Tammie V Smart for $625,000
  • 3012 S Lincoln Ave to Jessica L & Matt R Christiansen from Lorraine E Hirsch for $325,500
  • 6201 E 41st St to Goeden Properties II LLC from Cynthia Marie Kooistra Living Trust for $1,200,000
  • 25523 475th Ave to Kristen A & Brion R Paulson from Ann Elizabeth Munce for $285,000
  • 2312 W Rice St to Deb Straub from Brion R & Kristen Paulson for $235,000
  • 2505 N Lyme Grass Ave to Christina M Bishop & Quinton Rosenbaum from Callie J & Jacob D Keil for $275,000
  • 5200 W Cottage Trl to Thomas H Hill from Levi & Nicole Ludens for $340,000
  • 1404 Wedge Way, Dell Rapids to Jeffrey Longville & Dawn Haberer-longville from Chad A & Heather Ronshaugen for $687,500
  • 104 W 5th St, Dell Rapids to Mitchell C & Mariah J Roemen from Jeffrey R Longville & Dawn M Haberer-longville for $282,000
  • 24660 475th Ave to Brad & Colleen Gullickson from Edward P Klein for $180,000
  • 907 N Prairie Ave to Michael E Smith from Jon P Van Regenmorter for $128,000
  • 623 N MINNESOTA AVE to South Eastern Development Foundation from Nancy Glenda Reynoza for $51,000
  • 1721 N Walnut Ave, Brandon to Guy M & Tonya J Graff from Brandon Leasing LLC for $45,000
  • 1104 W 57th St to Brett Beyeler & Kelsey Wurster from Jerry W & Tanya K Rasmussen for $175,000
  • 1912 S Sonoma Pl to Michael & Carole Bauer from Cally Larsen for $410,000
  • 2009 S Willow Ave to Walter Portz & Holly Hendriks from EM Homes LLC for $268,500
  • 3715 S Bahnson Ave to Derek Holec from Michael & Carla Juhler for $310,000
  • 5305 W Berkshire Blvd to Trey Mcknight from Kayla & Evan Nosal for $233,000
  • 2025 S Queens Ave to Garrett & Elisia Hibner from Next Level Group LLC for $299,500
  • 2401 S Galena Ct to Todd Construction Inc Schmidt from Savanna Development LLP for $80,000
  • 405 N Red Spruce Ave to Richard R III & Nicholle M Schwanke from Paul Homes Inc Fick for $485,000
  • 4125 N Interlachen Trl to Jake & Elizabeth Donnelly from Paul Fick Homes Inc for $553,000
  • 1604 W River Bend St, Brandon to Jerry & Teresa Roling from Schoeneman Construction LLC for $622,000
  • 1145 Ruud Trl, Hartford to Thomas F Thompson from Costello Land Development Inc for $158,500
  • 1504 W 26th St to Jeremy & Madison Olinda from David & Brenda Hesse for $180,000
  • 208 E 30th St to Daniel A 2003 Trust Petta from Carol Hewlett for $230,000
  • 4620 E 3rd St to Andrew K & Kelsie Hexum from Kaylee & Elijah Javier for $168,000
  • 500 N Vandemark Ave, Hartford to Troy Edberg from Laura Mausbach for $88,000

Lincoln County Property Transfers

  • 27534 464th Ave, Harrisburg to Thomas & Paula Verdouw from James R & Hye S Peterson for $750,000
  • 26986 SD Hwy 11 to Dennis L Breitenstein from Veldkamp Living Trust for $600,000
  • 730 Partridge Cir, Tea to Joseph D & Jessica Jacques from Ryan M Matzen for $435,000
  • 400 E 58th St to Joshua Carson Baker from Michael & Erin Promes for $320,000
  • 5504 S Landsdown Dr to Yusuf & Taiwo Dawodu from Cole P Moulton for $285,000
  • 517 W Laquinta St to Dean S & Mina M Weber from Laquinta LLC for $267,000
  • 7012 S Hughes Ave to Shui Lian from Kara & Kevin Schweitzer for $381,000
  • 3004 W Courtyard Ln to David Sawyer from Fleura & Ryan Wagemann for $382,000
  • 3505 W 90th St to Don Welker from Symon Properties LLC for $285,000
  • 2809 W 95th St to Timm & Tami Gronseth from Steven & Monica L Mattson for $680,000
  • 2622 E Whisper Trl to Rodney & Julie Fieldsend from Howard W & Marie G Treseder for $470,000
  • 300 Quartzite Ave, Tea to Julian Robles from Vanoverschelde Companies LLC for $400,000
  • 604 Marie Dr, Harrisburg to Brandon Sheffield from Chris & Amanda Kehoe for $426,000
  • 726 Highland St, Harrisburg to Derocher Brothers Construction from Mydland Estates LLC for $55,000
  • 719 Estate St, Harrisburg to Deroacher Brothers Constructio from Mydland Estates LLC for $53,500
  • 2809 E Worcester Pl to Peter Paul Lim from Betty J Kiker for $390,000
  • 5432 S Salvation Pl to Mary Lou Campbell Living Trust from Trademark Homes Inc for $565,000
  • 3507 E Siasconset Pl to Adam Emerson from Empire Homes LLC for $252,400
  • 3620 E Sage Grass St to Erika G Esparza from Allen Homes Inc for $345,723
  • 4408 E Leubecher Pl to 4-county LLC from Signature Companies LLC for $310,367
  • 2320 N Lammers Ave, Tea to Matthew & Tiffany Matzke from Glammeier Enterprises LLC for $560,487
  • 317 E 3rd Ave, Lennox to Tatiana Marie Chance from Mariea Jensen for $175,000
  • 810 Spruce St, Harrisburg to Donald E & Betty J Hulm from Allen Homes Inc for $290,800
  • 1808 Tom Sawyer Trl, Harrisburg to Scott & Lisa Voss from Sunny Haven LLC for $165,000
  • 7305 W Jacob Cir to Joshua & Natasha Stroup from Zachary A & Nichole M Nolz for $368,500
  • 2807 E Indigo Pl to Robert & Kailie S Hopkins from Michael R & Deborah Lovelace for $254,000
  • 5207 S Dubuque Ave to Patrick Robert Bruggrman Jr from Empire Homes LLC for $334,700
  • 5302 S Dubuque Ave to Jerry L & Tara L Stubbe from Empire Homes LLC for $269,900
  • 806 Hemlock St, Harrisburg to Sean J Hofer from Joshua M & Abigail B Taralson for $292,500
  • 2709 E Buckingham St to Molly S & Anthony J Garrow from Marcia K Williamson for $260,000
  • 4502 E Whisper Ridge Pl to Kendra Wieringa from Signature Companies LLC for $269,993
  • 319 5th, Hudson to James A & Margene Vander Wilt from Joey Davelaar for $110,000

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Commercial, home sales, property transfers for Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties for May 23-27

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Name of victim released from July 2 Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The victim was shot south of Hartford in a suspected robbery stand-off on July 2 and died. Gerald Gosmire, a 63-year-old resident of Hartford, was treated at the scene after being shot and was then transported to a nearby hospital. He was later pronounced dead, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.
HARTFORD, SD
kelo.com

Friday morning fire strikes Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Friday morning fire tore through a Sioux Falls garage. At approximately 9:00 a.m., Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on the 1100 block of N Lincoln Ave. Crews found smoke and flames coming from the attached garage. Simultaneously, a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton fire; Larchwood sesquicentennial; monster bunny

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Firefighters with the Yankton Fire Department say they responded to the first fire a downtown business has seen since 1991. Thursday,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Driver hurt in car vs. church crash

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The driver of a car is in the hospital after crashing into an old church building near downtown Sioux Falls Friday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. near East 14th Street and South 4th Avenue. Police say the 61-year-old driver appeared to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dell Rapids, SD
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
County
Minnehaha County, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
City
Garretson, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Yankton Fleege’s bridge scheduled for temporary closure on July 13

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are closing down Fleege’s bridge to carry out an inspection. Yankton County Highway will be closing Fleege’s bridge on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for inspection. This will be a total closure, so officials ask drivers to please plan accordingly and use an alternate route during that time frame.
dakotafreepress.com

Knife River Offers $65M to Turn Fairgrounds into Quarry; Why Not Move Sioux Empire Fair to Wholestone Farms Slaughterhouse Site?

Knife River, a subsidiary of utilities and construction conglomerate MDU Resources, which in 2018 bought Sioux Falls-based concrete/gravel/asphalt producer Sweetman Construction Company, which operated as Concrete Materials Company, which finally got around to changing its name in April, wants to buy the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds that its Sioux Falls digs surround and dig for gravel.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: July 9th

SIOUX FALLS SD, (KELO) — Innoskate is a skateboarding festival taking place at Levitt at the Falls in downtown Sioux Falls. Activities get underway at 11 a.m. with the opening of the art alley and vendor village, plus advanced and beginner skate parks. A panel discussion on diversity and inclusion in skateboarding will take place at 1:30 p.m. A best trick competition takes place at 4:30 p.m. A Visual Sound in Concert video shows at 6 p.m. followed by a musical performance by Meet Me @ The Altar.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings Landfill holding household hazardous waste event

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — If you live in the Brookings area and you have some nasty chemical or hazardous waste to get rid of here’s your yearly chance to do so. The Brookings Regional Landfill encourages Hamlin, Deuel, Kingsbury, Lake, Brookings, and Moody County residents to dispose of household hazardous waste.
BROOKINGS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Sales#Property Management#5th Ave#Merlin#Home Plate#Urban Land Llc#Tiara Zachary Marcus#Jarding Excavating Inc#Par Tee Dr#N Emerald Dr#Kailee Trevor#W 22nd#Kn Construction Inc#4313 S Wilson Ave#Hammond Family
Kickin Country 100.5

Oldest Home 4-Sale In Sioux Falls South Dakota Has Extraordinary Interior Design

Of all the homes listed in the Sioux Falls market for sale have you ever thought about owning an older property in an established neighborhood?. With Sioux Falls continuing to grow, agents in the real estate field have been pulled in every direction by clients who are scrambling for a place to live. And, when the right place comes along many times the bidding war begins. Yes, it is definitely a seller's market.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What’s under the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s not gold but it’s valuable in terms of streets and roads. The stuff under the W. H. Lyon Fairgrounds is likely similar to what’s in the Knife River quarry near Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls. Knife River has offered Minnehaha County $65 million with several contingencies, or steps, for the fairgrounds property. The county commissioners heard the offer on July 5. The offer is preliminary and county officials indicated that it may not be considered in the near future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Vermillion Man Dies In Traffic Accident

Former students of David Struckman-Johnson began sharing the sad news earlier this week that the retired University of South Dakota professor died in an automobile accident. An obituary received by the Plain Talk confirms that Struckman-Johnson, 73, died in a two-vehicle accident July 5 near Pickstown. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
VERMILLION, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
dakotanewsnow.com

Yankton Firefighters fight fire in historic downtown building

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities said no injuries were reported after a fire broke out in a historic building downtown. Yankton firefighters responded to the scene and smoke was visibly coming from the building in southeast Yankton, around 8 a.m. According to the Yankton Fire Department, businesses in...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Correctional officers; fatal crash; nursing homes close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. In 2016, KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in South Dakota’s prison system when correctional officers came forward after being injured or leaving the job out of frustration. The turnover among prison staff was running between 30 and 50 percent depending on the facility at the time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Concerned citizens call in hearing shots fired

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report they received multiple reports of gunshots sounding off early Friday morning. Lieutenant Adam Petersen said around 1:45 a.m., several people called in saying they heard gunshots in northwest Sioux Falls. Witnesses advised there was a large gathering near a business and there might have been a physical altercation. By the time officers arrived, there were no suspects in the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

President of Knife River offers $65 M for Lyon Fair Grounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The William H. Lyon Fair Grounds were not necessarily up for sale, but the president of Knife River Corp. made an offer anyway. Knife River Sioux Falls president, Clark Meyer says he would relocate the annual fair- since what he’s interested in sits underneath it.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota Highway Patrol planning 15 sobriety checkpoints in July

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety is planning over a dozen sobriety checkpoints this month as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving. Highway Patrol troopers will conduct 15 sobriety checkpoints in 14 different counties, officials say. July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman arrested for marijuana

HARRIS—A 21-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was cited about 10:40 p.m. Monday, July 4, near Harris on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and speeding. The citing of Jade Emily Rohner stemmed from the stop of a 2006 Audi A6 for speeding on Highway...
HARRIS, IA
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy