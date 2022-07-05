Commercial, home sales, property transfers for Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties for May 23-27
Partial list of property transfers from May 23-27 on record in the Minnehaha County Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Equalization Office.
Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.
Minnehaha County Property Transfers
- Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
- Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
- Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
- Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500
- Vacant Lot to Gkw Family Land LLC from Gary E & Kathleen M Winterton for $975,000
- Vacant Lot to Tyler Rodney & Katie Jo Urban from Urban Land LLC for $674,000
- 26748 463rd Ave to Tiara & Zachary Marcus from Nikkie L & Anthony P Steffensen for $643,500
- Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Michael Dale & Robyn Jean Coughlin for $621,500
- 1009 E Plum Creek Rd to Jeremy Gene & Amy L Swier from Kristi K & Brad N Nelson for $580,000
- 5409 W Cardinal Cove Pl to Tanya Kaye & Jerry Rasmussen from Jarding Excavating Inc for $560,500
- 601 Par Tee Dr, Hartford to Anthony P & Nikkie L Steffensen from Rickie L & Mike Kunzweiler for $420,000
- 700 N Emerald Dr, Brandon to Ralph J & Mary H Thompson from Stacy Miron for $419,500
- 3909 E Ronning Dr to Kailee & Trevor Wolterstorff from Yuri & Anastasia Nagorniuk for $350,000
- 9013 W 22nd St to Michael Lunde from KN Construction Inc for $330,000
- 4313 S Wilson Ave to Hammond Family Revocable Trust from Jason & Teresa Bruggeman for $295,000
- 1204 E 69th St N to Anthony Richard Crawford from Donald Welker for $285,500
- 9302 W Ark Pl to Jessica Jo Otkin from Signature Companies LLC for $248,500
- 3205 S Glendale Ave to Trey & Kaylee Henning from Beau & Amy Baltzell for $243,000
- 5609 W 43rd St to Nathan Gerdes from Sharon L Hall for $241,000
- 8604 W Grinn Pl to Jennifer L Fey from Jessica Otkin for $193,500
- 1706 S 8th Ave to Avera Mckennan from Salem Family Trust for $159,000
- 2705 S Moss Stone Ave to Roland J & Denise B Pont from David L & Brenda L Ford for $605,000
- 8804 E 38th St to Trevor J & Bailee B Naasz from S3 Companies LLC for $520,000
- 303 Sagehorn Dr, Hartford to Wesly & Jennifer Loughman from Bradley J & Lisa R Berens for $425,000
- 2530 S Main Ave to Michael Jared & Jessica Mcentaffer from Daniel B Bottjen for $397,000
- 6300 N Deadwood Ave to Austin Boehne from We Buy Houses Inc for $343,500
- 2800 S Whetstone Cir to Jacob Timothy & Mia Danielle Nikkel from Doug & Tamra Wendt for $340,000
- 304 W Birchwood Cir, Brandon to Rachel & Kevin Calsbeek from Lori K & Scott W Wiese for $340,000
- 1501 N Woodridge Ave to Corie Jo Rashara Jackson & Michael Ray Mcpeek from Nicholas M & Rochelle L Boone for $335,000
- 4204 S Cliff Ave to Dakota F Weisbecker & Michaela J Mayer from Bria Clark Janke for $330,000
- 3005 S Richie Dr to April Wilson from Kenzie Hoffman & Brendtly Lauck for $300,000
- 5108 E 16th St to Christopher Lynn & Kristina Lee Grote from Trevor & Hannah Hooten for $290,000
- 904 S Gordon Dr to Jill & Mitchell Thompson from Robert F & Pamela F Meyer for $275,000
- 5104 W Royal St to Christopher Todd Jensen from Gregory L & Holly M Hansen for $275,000
- 5516 W Dardanella Rd to Skylar James Newberg & Marisa Baumgart from Christa L Combs for $260,000
- 712 Vermont Ave, Dell Rapids to Wesley Jacob Heinricy from Lori J Paul for $235,000
- 2017 S Dorothy Cir to Brandon Fritz from Joshua C Baker for $223,000
- 805 W 37th St to Amy Thomas from Moses Properties Inc for $220,500
- 801 S Edward Cir to Annika G Hindbjorgen from South Eastern Development Foundation for $200,000
- 1647 S Cleveland Ave to Philip I & Kimberly A Allen from Gary Maynard Chamley for $193,000
- 412 Dunham St, Valley Springs to Donald E Ely & Marjorie A Finch from Roger L Vosburg for $180,000
- 206 S Elmwood Ave to Rony J Sieperda from Sead LLC for $175,000
- 1108 N Main Ave to Zara Properties LLC from Jane Louise Halbach for $110,000
- 704 N Lewis Ave to Tyler Aaron Olson from Jeffrey Corey for $110,000
- 409 N Sherman Ave to Leanne M Ford from Andrew Stahl for $90,000
- 2209 S Copper Crest Trl to Ryan D & Norma Giovanna Smith from Lanny Auringer Living Trust for $795,000
- 4220 N Interlachen Trl to Brian Dennis Underwood & Jessica Ann Mclain Underwood from BH Construction & Homes LLC for $708,500
- 616 S Berretta Ln to Rochelle L & Nicholas M Boone from John Dreesen for $585,000
- 425 S Thompson Ave to Fares Masannat from Aaron N George for $550,000
- 1209 N Archer Ave to Nielsen Properties LLC from Goeden Properties II LLC for $550,000
- 1213 N Archer Ave to Nielsen Properties LLC from Harold Goeden Irrevocable Trust for $550,000
- 504 N Riverwood Cir, Brandon to Eric & Rebecca Shuman from Mark L & Dorothy C Meyer for $520,000
- 2317 S Sadie Ave to Christa L Combs from Equity Homes for $473,500
- 3309 S Saguaro Ave to Michael A & Erin N Promes from Namrata A & Abhishek A Raut for $400,000
- 3904 S Nelson Cir to Ryan K Ashby & Krisha Stroschine from Ashley & John Hoyt for $390,000
- 9009 W 22nd St to Gourav Padol from KN Construction Inc for $365,500
- 1109 N Holbrook Ave to Daniel & Cheryl Erickson from Brian D & Jessica Underwood for $350,000
- 509 Sunrise St, Garretson to Abby Lynn & Adam Ray Houg from Mitchell T & Amber Coburn for $344,000
- 2032 S Oxford Ave to Michelle & Michael Mccomb from Kelby & Janis Fode for $330,500
- 123 Lynx St, Valley Springs to Patricia Whiteside from Vision Quest Real Estate LLC for $327,000
- 3924 S Camden Ave to Megan Nicole Edlin & Andrew James Abens from Maggie & Robert J Fogle for $322,500
- 304 N Mundt Ave, Hartford to Bradley & Lisa Berens from Mary B Foley for $320,000
- 3212 S Greenwood Ave to Greg Kastner & Jamie Owsley from Caleb M & Allison P Wood for $315,000
- Vacant Lot to Brandon & Kendra Vanblaricome from Marvin G Burgers for $285,000
- 108 E Cedar St, Brandon to Laurie & Andrew J Alves from Jeanette Vandenhoek for $270,000
- 2114 S Ronsiek Ave to Midwest Exchange LLC from Equity Homes Inc for $251,500
- 2116 S Ronsiek Ave to Midwest Exchange LLC from Equity Homes Inc for $251,500
- 921 W 8th St to Joshua Allan Novak from Justus R Reidburn for $230,000
- 800 S Williams Ave to Luke Properties LLC from Christopher M & Jeanne M Wulff for $211,000
- 318 N Summit Ave to Dale R & Carmelita T Guse from Kelly A Umstott for $162,500
- 4212 N Interlachen Trl to Mux Construction Inc from Hazeltine Partners LLP for $85,000
- 1600 W Bennett Dr, Brandon to VLC Homes LLC from Brandon Bluffs LLC for $82,000
- 0 to Daniel T Devaney from Theresa M Nemmers for $64,000
- 1509 W River Bend Cir, Brandon to Gustav Construction LLC from Brandon Bluffs LLC for $55,000
- 2116 S Ronsiek Ave to Equity Homes Inc from Westwood Valley LLC for $22,000
- 2114 S Ronsiek Ave to Equity Homes Inc from Westwood Valley LLC for $22,000
- 1601 N A Ave to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
- 1507 N A Ave to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
- 1501 N A Ave to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
- Vacant Lot to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000
- 800 N Anthem Dr to Timothy & Eleanor Fowler from KN Construction Inc for $464,000
- 4501 S Tribbey Trl to Brian & Alexis Austin from Danielle & Camden Thomas for $401,500
- 3900 S Home Plate Ave to Robert Mclaughlin from Red Rock Builders LLC for $381,500
- 4005 S Glenview Rd to Daniel A Trust Petta from Ann K & William J Kolbrek for $360,000
- Vacant Lot to Frakes Leasing LLC from Encore Park LLC for $345,000
- 600 S Euclid Ave to Carly K & Bodhi G Schultz from Mary Jo Hough for $305,000
- 4235 N KNob Hill Ct to Tara E Palmer from Parclin LLC for $300,000
- 503 N Oaks Ave, Hartford to CJR Property Management LLC from Ca Roths Property Management LLC for $290,000
- 505 N Oaks Ave, Hartford to CJR Property Management LLC from CA Roths Property Management LLC for $290,000
- 7305 E Shadow Pine Cir to Cynthia Kooistra from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000
- 7301 E Shadow Pine Cir to Cynthia Kooistra from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000
- Vacant Lot to Derocher Brothers Construction LLC from Savannah Development LLP for $105,000
- 7313 E Gray Eagle Cir to Smith Development Company LLC from Ronning Enterprises Inc for $96,000
- Vacant Lot to WT Homes Inc from T-squared I LLC for $79,000
- Vacant Lot to Construction Development Inv LLC Dba Oakland Homes from Twin Rivers Crossing LLC for $75,000
- 1014 Tee Off Trl to Cadence Construction from Spruce Glen Inc for $66,000
- Vacant Lot to Emrand LLC from Dbwallin LLC for $45,000
- 711 S Phillips Ave to Jacob L Van Horssen from Zohra Zabih for $390,000
- 2808 S Jonathan Ln to Daniel & Melissa Soper from Merlin F Kramer & Tammie V Smart for $625,000
- 3012 S Lincoln Ave to Jessica L & Matt R Christiansen from Lorraine E Hirsch for $325,500
- 6201 E 41st St to Goeden Properties II LLC from Cynthia Marie Kooistra Living Trust for $1,200,000
- 25523 475th Ave to Kristen A & Brion R Paulson from Ann Elizabeth Munce for $285,000
- 2312 W Rice St to Deb Straub from Brion R & Kristen Paulson for $235,000
- 2505 N Lyme Grass Ave to Christina M Bishop & Quinton Rosenbaum from Callie J & Jacob D Keil for $275,000
- 5200 W Cottage Trl to Thomas H Hill from Levi & Nicole Ludens for $340,000
- 1404 Wedge Way, Dell Rapids to Jeffrey Longville & Dawn Haberer-longville from Chad A & Heather Ronshaugen for $687,500
- 104 W 5th St, Dell Rapids to Mitchell C & Mariah J Roemen from Jeffrey R Longville & Dawn M Haberer-longville for $282,000
- 24660 475th Ave to Brad & Colleen Gullickson from Edward P Klein for $180,000
- 907 N Prairie Ave to Michael E Smith from Jon P Van Regenmorter for $128,000
- 623 N MINNESOTA AVE to South Eastern Development Foundation from Nancy Glenda Reynoza for $51,000
- 1721 N Walnut Ave, Brandon to Guy M & Tonya J Graff from Brandon Leasing LLC for $45,000
- 1104 W 57th St to Brett Beyeler & Kelsey Wurster from Jerry W & Tanya K Rasmussen for $175,000
- 1912 S Sonoma Pl to Michael & Carole Bauer from Cally Larsen for $410,000
- 2009 S Willow Ave to Walter Portz & Holly Hendriks from EM Homes LLC for $268,500
- 3715 S Bahnson Ave to Derek Holec from Michael & Carla Juhler for $310,000
- 5305 W Berkshire Blvd to Trey Mcknight from Kayla & Evan Nosal for $233,000
- 2025 S Queens Ave to Garrett & Elisia Hibner from Next Level Group LLC for $299,500
- 2401 S Galena Ct to Todd Construction Inc Schmidt from Savanna Development LLP for $80,000
- 405 N Red Spruce Ave to Richard R III & Nicholle M Schwanke from Paul Homes Inc Fick for $485,000
- 4125 N Interlachen Trl to Jake & Elizabeth Donnelly from Paul Fick Homes Inc for $553,000
- 1604 W River Bend St, Brandon to Jerry & Teresa Roling from Schoeneman Construction LLC for $622,000
- 1145 Ruud Trl, Hartford to Thomas F Thompson from Costello Land Development Inc for $158,500
- 1504 W 26th St to Jeremy & Madison Olinda from David & Brenda Hesse for $180,000
- 208 E 30th St to Daniel A 2003 Trust Petta from Carol Hewlett for $230,000
- 4620 E 3rd St to Andrew K & Kelsie Hexum from Kaylee & Elijah Javier for $168,000
- 500 N Vandemark Ave, Hartford to Troy Edberg from Laura Mausbach for $88,000
Lincoln County Property Transfers
- 27534 464th Ave, Harrisburg to Thomas & Paula Verdouw from James R & Hye S Peterson for $750,000
- 26986 SD Hwy 11 to Dennis L Breitenstein from Veldkamp Living Trust for $600,000
- 730 Partridge Cir, Tea to Joseph D & Jessica Jacques from Ryan M Matzen for $435,000
- 400 E 58th St to Joshua Carson Baker from Michael & Erin Promes for $320,000
- 5504 S Landsdown Dr to Yusuf & Taiwo Dawodu from Cole P Moulton for $285,000
- 517 W Laquinta St to Dean S & Mina M Weber from Laquinta LLC for $267,000
- 7012 S Hughes Ave to Shui Lian from Kara & Kevin Schweitzer for $381,000
- 3004 W Courtyard Ln to David Sawyer from Fleura & Ryan Wagemann for $382,000
- 3505 W 90th St to Don Welker from Symon Properties LLC for $285,000
- 2809 W 95th St to Timm & Tami Gronseth from Steven & Monica L Mattson for $680,000
- 2622 E Whisper Trl to Rodney & Julie Fieldsend from Howard W & Marie G Treseder for $470,000
- 300 Quartzite Ave, Tea to Julian Robles from Vanoverschelde Companies LLC for $400,000
- 604 Marie Dr, Harrisburg to Brandon Sheffield from Chris & Amanda Kehoe for $426,000
- 726 Highland St, Harrisburg to Derocher Brothers Construction from Mydland Estates LLC for $55,000
- 719 Estate St, Harrisburg to Deroacher Brothers Constructio from Mydland Estates LLC for $53,500
- 2809 E Worcester Pl to Peter Paul Lim from Betty J Kiker for $390,000
- 5432 S Salvation Pl to Mary Lou Campbell Living Trust from Trademark Homes Inc for $565,000
- 3507 E Siasconset Pl to Adam Emerson from Empire Homes LLC for $252,400
- 3620 E Sage Grass St to Erika G Esparza from Allen Homes Inc for $345,723
- 4408 E Leubecher Pl to 4-county LLC from Signature Companies LLC for $310,367
- 2320 N Lammers Ave, Tea to Matthew & Tiffany Matzke from Glammeier Enterprises LLC for $560,487
- 317 E 3rd Ave, Lennox to Tatiana Marie Chance from Mariea Jensen for $175,000
- 810 Spruce St, Harrisburg to Donald E & Betty J Hulm from Allen Homes Inc for $290,800
- 1808 Tom Sawyer Trl, Harrisburg to Scott & Lisa Voss from Sunny Haven LLC for $165,000
- 7305 W Jacob Cir to Joshua & Natasha Stroup from Zachary A & Nichole M Nolz for $368,500
- 2807 E Indigo Pl to Robert & Kailie S Hopkins from Michael R & Deborah Lovelace for $254,000
- 5207 S Dubuque Ave to Patrick Robert Bruggrman Jr from Empire Homes LLC for $334,700
- 5302 S Dubuque Ave to Jerry L & Tara L Stubbe from Empire Homes LLC for $269,900
- 806 Hemlock St, Harrisburg to Sean J Hofer from Joshua M & Abigail B Taralson for $292,500
- 2709 E Buckingham St to Molly S & Anthony J Garrow from Marcia K Williamson for $260,000
- 4502 E Whisper Ridge Pl to Kendra Wieringa from Signature Companies LLC for $269,993
- 319 5th, Hudson to James A & Margene Vander Wilt from Joey Davelaar for $110,000
This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Commercial, home sales, property transfers for Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties for May 23-27
Comments / 0