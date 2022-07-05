Commercial, home sales, property transfers for Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties for May 23-27

Partial list of property transfers from May 23-27 on record in the Minnehaha County Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Equalization Office.

Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Minnehaha County Property Transfers

Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Coval LLC for $1,103,500

Vacant Lot to Gkw Family Land LLC from Gary E & Kathleen M Winterton for $975,000

Vacant Lot to Tyler Rodney & Katie Jo Urban from Urban Land LLC for $674,000

26748 463rd Ave to Tiara & Zachary Marcus from Nikkie L & Anthony P Steffensen for $643,500

Vacant Lot to Global Investment Properties LLC from Michael Dale & Robyn Jean Coughlin for $621,500

1009 E Plum Creek Rd to Jeremy Gene & Amy L Swier from Kristi K & Brad N Nelson for $580,000

5409 W Cardinal Cove Pl to Tanya Kaye & Jerry Rasmussen from Jarding Excavating Inc for $560,500

601 Par Tee Dr, Hartford to Anthony P & Nikkie L Steffensen from Rickie L & Mike Kunzweiler for $420,000

700 N Emerald Dr, Brandon to Ralph J & Mary H Thompson from Stacy Miron for $419,500

3909 E Ronning Dr to Kailee & Trevor Wolterstorff from Yuri & Anastasia Nagorniuk for $350,000

9013 W 22nd St to Michael Lunde from KN Construction Inc for $330,000

4313 S Wilson Ave to Hammond Family Revocable Trust from Jason & Teresa Bruggeman for $295,000

1204 E 69th St N to Anthony Richard Crawford from Donald Welker for $285,500

9302 W Ark Pl to Jessica Jo Otkin from Signature Companies LLC for $248,500

3205 S Glendale Ave to Trey & Kaylee Henning from Beau & Amy Baltzell for $243,000

5609 W 43rd St to Nathan Gerdes from Sharon L Hall for $241,000

8604 W Grinn Pl to Jennifer L Fey from Jessica Otkin for $193,500

1706 S 8th Ave to Avera Mckennan from Salem Family Trust for $159,000

2705 S Moss Stone Ave to Roland J & Denise B Pont from David L & Brenda L Ford for $605,000

8804 E 38th St to Trevor J & Bailee B Naasz from S3 Companies LLC for $520,000

303 Sagehorn Dr, Hartford to Wesly & Jennifer Loughman from Bradley J & Lisa R Berens for $425,000

2530 S Main Ave to Michael Jared & Jessica Mcentaffer from Daniel B Bottjen for $397,000

6300 N Deadwood Ave to Austin Boehne from We Buy Houses Inc for $343,500

2800 S Whetstone Cir to Jacob Timothy & Mia Danielle Nikkel from Doug & Tamra Wendt for $340,000

304 W Birchwood Cir, Brandon to Rachel & Kevin Calsbeek from Lori K & Scott W Wiese for $340,000

1501 N Woodridge Ave to Corie Jo Rashara Jackson & Michael Ray Mcpeek from Nicholas M & Rochelle L Boone for $335,000

4204 S Cliff Ave to Dakota F Weisbecker & Michaela J Mayer from Bria Clark Janke for $330,000

3005 S Richie Dr to April Wilson from Kenzie Hoffman & Brendtly Lauck for $300,000

5108 E 16th St to Christopher Lynn & Kristina Lee Grote from Trevor & Hannah Hooten for $290,000

904 S Gordon Dr to Jill & Mitchell Thompson from Robert F & Pamela F Meyer for $275,000

5104 W Royal St to Christopher Todd Jensen from Gregory L & Holly M Hansen for $275,000

5516 W Dardanella Rd to Skylar James Newberg & Marisa Baumgart from Christa L Combs for $260,000

712 Vermont Ave, Dell Rapids to Wesley Jacob Heinricy from Lori J Paul for $235,000

2017 S Dorothy Cir to Brandon Fritz from Joshua C Baker for $223,000

805 W 37th St to Amy Thomas from Moses Properties Inc for $220,500

801 S Edward Cir to Annika G Hindbjorgen from South Eastern Development Foundation for $200,000

1647 S Cleveland Ave to Philip I & Kimberly A Allen from Gary Maynard Chamley for $193,000

412 Dunham St, Valley Springs to Donald E Ely & Marjorie A Finch from Roger L Vosburg for $180,000

206 S Elmwood Ave to Rony J Sieperda from Sead LLC for $175,000

1108 N Main Ave to Zara Properties LLC from Jane Louise Halbach for $110,000

704 N Lewis Ave to Tyler Aaron Olson from Jeffrey Corey for $110,000

409 N Sherman Ave to Leanne M Ford from Andrew Stahl for $90,000

2209 S Copper Crest Trl to Ryan D & Norma Giovanna Smith from Lanny Auringer Living Trust for $795,000

4220 N Interlachen Trl to Brian Dennis Underwood & Jessica Ann Mclain Underwood from BH Construction & Homes LLC for $708,500

616 S Berretta Ln to Rochelle L & Nicholas M Boone from John Dreesen for $585,000

425 S Thompson Ave to Fares Masannat from Aaron N George for $550,000

1209 N Archer Ave to Nielsen Properties LLC from Goeden Properties II LLC for $550,000

1213 N Archer Ave to Nielsen Properties LLC from Harold Goeden Irrevocable Trust for $550,000

504 N Riverwood Cir, Brandon to Eric & Rebecca Shuman from Mark L & Dorothy C Meyer for $520,000

2317 S Sadie Ave to Christa L Combs from Equity Homes for $473,500

3309 S Saguaro Ave to Michael A & Erin N Promes from Namrata A & Abhishek A Raut for $400,000

3904 S Nelson Cir to Ryan K Ashby & Krisha Stroschine from Ashley & John Hoyt for $390,000

9009 W 22nd St to Gourav Padol from KN Construction Inc for $365,500

1109 N Holbrook Ave to Daniel & Cheryl Erickson from Brian D & Jessica Underwood for $350,000

509 Sunrise St, Garretson to Abby Lynn & Adam Ray Houg from Mitchell T & Amber Coburn for $344,000

2032 S Oxford Ave to Michelle & Michael Mccomb from Kelby & Janis Fode for $330,500

123 Lynx St, Valley Springs to Patricia Whiteside from Vision Quest Real Estate LLC for $327,000

3924 S Camden Ave to Megan Nicole Edlin & Andrew James Abens from Maggie & Robert J Fogle for $322,500

304 N Mundt Ave, Hartford to Bradley & Lisa Berens from Mary B Foley for $320,000

3212 S Greenwood Ave to Greg Kastner & Jamie Owsley from Caleb M & Allison P Wood for $315,000

Vacant Lot to Brandon & Kendra Vanblaricome from Marvin G Burgers for $285,000

108 E Cedar St, Brandon to Laurie & Andrew J Alves from Jeanette Vandenhoek for $270,000

2114 S Ronsiek Ave to Midwest Exchange LLC from Equity Homes Inc for $251,500

2116 S Ronsiek Ave to Midwest Exchange LLC from Equity Homes Inc for $251,500

921 W 8th St to Joshua Allan Novak from Justus R Reidburn for $230,000

800 S Williams Ave to Luke Properties LLC from Christopher M & Jeanne M Wulff for $211,000

318 N Summit Ave to Dale R & Carmelita T Guse from Kelly A Umstott for $162,500

4212 N Interlachen Trl to Mux Construction Inc from Hazeltine Partners LLP for $85,000

1600 W Bennett Dr, Brandon to VLC Homes LLC from Brandon Bluffs LLC for $82,000

0 to Daniel T Devaney from Theresa M Nemmers for $64,000

1509 W River Bend Cir, Brandon to Gustav Construction LLC from Brandon Bluffs LLC for $55,000

2116 S Ronsiek Ave to Equity Homes Inc from Westwood Valley LLC for $22,000

2114 S Ronsiek Ave to Equity Homes Inc from Westwood Valley LLC for $22,000

1601 N A Ave to Design Tanks Re Holdings LLC from Natadman LLC for $2,420,000

800 N Anthem Dr to Timothy & Eleanor Fowler from KN Construction Inc for $464,000

4501 S Tribbey Trl to Brian & Alexis Austin from Danielle & Camden Thomas for $401,500

3900 S Home Plate Ave to Robert Mclaughlin from Red Rock Builders LLC for $381,500

4005 S Glenview Rd to Daniel A Trust Petta from Ann K & William J Kolbrek for $360,000

Vacant Lot to Frakes Leasing LLC from Encore Park LLC for $345,000

600 S Euclid Ave to Carly K & Bodhi G Schultz from Mary Jo Hough for $305,000

4235 N KNob Hill Ct to Tara E Palmer from Parclin LLC for $300,000

503 N Oaks Ave, Hartford to CJR Property Management LLC from Ca Roths Property Management LLC for $290,000

505 N Oaks Ave, Hartford to CJR Property Management LLC from CA Roths Property Management LLC for $290,000

7305 E Shadow Pine Cir to Cynthia Kooistra from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000

7301 E Shadow Pine Cir to Cynthia Kooistra from Mystic Creek LLC for $168,000

Vacant Lot to Derocher Brothers Construction LLC from Savannah Development LLP for $105,000

7313 E Gray Eagle Cir to Smith Development Company LLC from Ronning Enterprises Inc for $96,000

Vacant Lot to WT Homes Inc from T-squared I LLC for $79,000

Vacant Lot to Construction Development Inv LLC Dba Oakland Homes from Twin Rivers Crossing LLC for $75,000

1014 Tee Off Trl to Cadence Construction from Spruce Glen Inc for $66,000

Vacant Lot to Emrand LLC from Dbwallin LLC for $45,000

711 S Phillips Ave to Jacob L Van Horssen from Zohra Zabih for $390,000

2808 S Jonathan Ln to Daniel & Melissa Soper from Merlin F Kramer & Tammie V Smart for $625,000

3012 S Lincoln Ave to Jessica L & Matt R Christiansen from Lorraine E Hirsch for $325,500

6201 E 41st St to Goeden Properties II LLC from Cynthia Marie Kooistra Living Trust for $1,200,000

25523 475th Ave to Kristen A & Brion R Paulson from Ann Elizabeth Munce for $285,000

2312 W Rice St to Deb Straub from Brion R & Kristen Paulson for $235,000

2505 N Lyme Grass Ave to Christina M Bishop & Quinton Rosenbaum from Callie J & Jacob D Keil for $275,000

5200 W Cottage Trl to Thomas H Hill from Levi & Nicole Ludens for $340,000

1404 Wedge Way, Dell Rapids to Jeffrey Longville & Dawn Haberer-longville from Chad A & Heather Ronshaugen for $687,500

104 W 5th St, Dell Rapids to Mitchell C & Mariah J Roemen from Jeffrey R Longville & Dawn M Haberer-longville for $282,000

24660 475th Ave to Brad & Colleen Gullickson from Edward P Klein for $180,000

907 N Prairie Ave to Michael E Smith from Jon P Van Regenmorter for $128,000

623 N MINNESOTA AVE to South Eastern Development Foundation from Nancy Glenda Reynoza for $51,000

1721 N Walnut Ave, Brandon to Guy M & Tonya J Graff from Brandon Leasing LLC for $45,000

1104 W 57th St to Brett Beyeler & Kelsey Wurster from Jerry W & Tanya K Rasmussen for $175,000

1912 S Sonoma Pl to Michael & Carole Bauer from Cally Larsen for $410,000

2009 S Willow Ave to Walter Portz & Holly Hendriks from EM Homes LLC for $268,500

3715 S Bahnson Ave to Derek Holec from Michael & Carla Juhler for $310,000

5305 W Berkshire Blvd to Trey Mcknight from Kayla & Evan Nosal for $233,000

2025 S Queens Ave to Garrett & Elisia Hibner from Next Level Group LLC for $299,500

2401 S Galena Ct to Todd Construction Inc Schmidt from Savanna Development LLP for $80,000

405 N Red Spruce Ave to Richard R III & Nicholle M Schwanke from Paul Homes Inc Fick for $485,000

4125 N Interlachen Trl to Jake & Elizabeth Donnelly from Paul Fick Homes Inc for $553,000

1604 W River Bend St, Brandon to Jerry & Teresa Roling from Schoeneman Construction LLC for $622,000

1145 Ruud Trl, Hartford to Thomas F Thompson from Costello Land Development Inc for $158,500

1504 W 26th St to Jeremy & Madison Olinda from David & Brenda Hesse for $180,000

208 E 30th St to Daniel A 2003 Trust Petta from Carol Hewlett for $230,000

4620 E 3rd St to Andrew K & Kelsie Hexum from Kaylee & Elijah Javier for $168,000

500 N Vandemark Ave, Hartford to Troy Edberg from Laura Mausbach for $88,000

Lincoln County Property Transfers

27534 464th Ave, Harrisburg to Thomas & Paula Verdouw from James R & Hye S Peterson for $750,000

26986 SD Hwy 11 to Dennis L Breitenstein from Veldkamp Living Trust for $600,000

730 Partridge Cir, Tea to Joseph D & Jessica Jacques from Ryan M Matzen for $435,000

400 E 58th St to Joshua Carson Baker from Michael & Erin Promes for $320,000

5504 S Landsdown Dr to Yusuf & Taiwo Dawodu from Cole P Moulton for $285,000

517 W Laquinta St to Dean S & Mina M Weber from Laquinta LLC for $267,000

7012 S Hughes Ave to Shui Lian from Kara & Kevin Schweitzer for $381,000

3004 W Courtyard Ln to David Sawyer from Fleura & Ryan Wagemann for $382,000

3505 W 90th St to Don Welker from Symon Properties LLC for $285,000

2809 W 95th St to Timm & Tami Gronseth from Steven & Monica L Mattson for $680,000

2622 E Whisper Trl to Rodney & Julie Fieldsend from Howard W & Marie G Treseder for $470,000

300 Quartzite Ave, Tea to Julian Robles from Vanoverschelde Companies LLC for $400,000

604 Marie Dr, Harrisburg to Brandon Sheffield from Chris & Amanda Kehoe for $426,000

726 Highland St, Harrisburg to Derocher Brothers Construction from Mydland Estates LLC for $55,000

719 Estate St, Harrisburg to Deroacher Brothers Constructio from Mydland Estates LLC for $53,500

2809 E Worcester Pl to Peter Paul Lim from Betty J Kiker for $390,000

5432 S Salvation Pl to Mary Lou Campbell Living Trust from Trademark Homes Inc for $565,000

3507 E Siasconset Pl to Adam Emerson from Empire Homes LLC for $252,400

3620 E Sage Grass St to Erika G Esparza from Allen Homes Inc for $345,723

4408 E Leubecher Pl to 4-county LLC from Signature Companies LLC for $310,367

2320 N Lammers Ave, Tea to Matthew & Tiffany Matzke from Glammeier Enterprises LLC for $560,487

317 E 3rd Ave, Lennox to Tatiana Marie Chance from Mariea Jensen for $175,000

810 Spruce St, Harrisburg to Donald E & Betty J Hulm from Allen Homes Inc for $290,800

1808 Tom Sawyer Trl, Harrisburg to Scott & Lisa Voss from Sunny Haven LLC for $165,000

7305 W Jacob Cir to Joshua & Natasha Stroup from Zachary A & Nichole M Nolz for $368,500

2807 E Indigo Pl to Robert & Kailie S Hopkins from Michael R & Deborah Lovelace for $254,000

5207 S Dubuque Ave to Patrick Robert Bruggrman Jr from Empire Homes LLC for $334,700

5302 S Dubuque Ave to Jerry L & Tara L Stubbe from Empire Homes LLC for $269,900

806 Hemlock St, Harrisburg to Sean J Hofer from Joshua M & Abigail B Taralson for $292,500

2709 E Buckingham St to Molly S & Anthony J Garrow from Marcia K Williamson for $260,000

4502 E Whisper Ridge Pl to Kendra Wieringa from Signature Companies LLC for $269,993

319 5th, Hudson to James A & Margene Vander Wilt from Joey Davelaar for $110,000

