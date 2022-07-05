Two monkeys and a pig died at Mount Vernon testing lab, USDA and animal groups say

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An animal testing lab under scrutiny for its euthanasia practices has been targeted in a new complaint filed by an advocacy organization.

Inotiv is accused by Ohio-based SAEN (Stop Animal Exploitation Now) of breaking federal law in the fatal abuse of monkeys and pigs.

The SAEN complaint cites a May 26 U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection report that states two monkeys at the Mount Vernon lab died while restrained for cage-cleaning in full view of multiple lab technicians.

It also alleges a pig that had been manually restrained was found to have multiple broken bones. It was later euthanized.

The Ohio organization's complaint was made to the U.S. Department of Agriculture director of Animal Welfare Operations. A statement issued last week by PETA also noted the recent USDA inspection.

The Courier & Press emailed Inotiv seeking comment.

A publicly traded company based in West Lafayette, Inotiv — which was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems Inc. — describes itself as "a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services."

Other animal rights support groups have recently questioned Inotiv's practices at its Mount Vernon lab.

The Humane Society of the United States said its undercover research found more than 80 beagle puppies were used in toxicology testing that reportedly forced the dogs to ingest a drug via stomach tube every day for months.

Thirty-two of those puppies were to be euthanized in mid-May, according to the group.

In a response to those complaints, Inotiv sent the Lafayette Journal & Courier a statement defending the company's work.

"Our mission at Inotiv is to help our clients realize the full potential of their scientific and medical research, which ultimately contributes to significant improvement in the lives of both humans and animals," the statement read. "The research we do is legally required in the U.S. for developing lifesaving medicines, medical devices and biologics."

About 50 people gathered at the Mount Vernon lab in May to protest Inotiv and demand beagles be released.

They attempted to speak to a company representative, but police stopped them at the gate.

