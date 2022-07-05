ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Back to School Health Bash at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature

BRADENTON — MCR Health will hold a free Back to School Health Bash on July 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. at The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. W. Guests will also enjoy free admission to the musuem.

MCR Health will be giving away a total of 1,250 backpacks jam-packed with school supplies. Moreover, MCR Health will also be offering free dental screenings, vision screenings, health screenings, COVID-19 home testing kits, masks, and more. Medical will also be providing Well Child Exams (physicals) and Immunizations for all ages.

The Back to School Health Bash will also feature activities in the courtyard like free face painting, games, and more.

MCR seeks to increase health awareness and start this coming school year right with school supplies, health services, and fun activities for our community.

MCR Health is a private, not-for-profit medical group providing family practice, pediatrics, OB/GYN, behavioral health, vision, dental and many other services. Visit mcr.health for more information.

