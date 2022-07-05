ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augustana University's intramural teams will soon have a new place to play

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Augustana University is renovating its campus green to include a football field, an outdoor classroom and a water fountain.

The new additions to the green in the center of campus will be complete by fall 2023, according to a press release from the university Tuesday. The changes are part of a $50 million housing plan for new and enhanced facilities to serve the university’s students and staff.

A new 100-yard football field with lights, seating areas with charging stations, an outdoor classroom with amphitheater-style seating and a new water fountain will all be available for students and faculty to use for classes, seminars, meetings, concerts and reunions.

“A collective group of us — student affairs, facilities, the business office and institutional stakeholders — got together and said, ‘We need a space where we can gather 400 or 500 students for activities or intramurals,’” Augustana Dean of Students Mark Blackburn said in the press release.

More: Augustana University to offer minor in brewing and fermentation starting fall 2022

The new football field means intramural programs and sports clubs that have gone without an outdoor play space for years will have a new home, Mark Hecht, Augustana Director of Recreational Services, said in a press release. Hecht said he’s excited to see the field included in the project. The Viking Marching Band will also use the football field for practice.

The outdoor classroom on the south side of the green will be Augustana’s second outdoor classroom. The first outdoor classroom is near the Madsen Center and was built in 2019, inspiring area school districts to build similar outdoor classrooms, according to the university.

To prevent flooding, the green’s retention pond will be relocated closer to Bergsaker Hall along 33rd Street and will include a water fountain. The sidewalks that run alongside and between the green and academic buildings will also be redone.

More: Augustana University breaks ground on $50 million housing project

“Just to see the smiles on students’ faces as they gather with one another and share ideas, and that they’ll have a larger space for special events and activities — that’s what I’m most excited for,” Blackburn said in a press release.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Augustana University's intramural teams will soon have a new place to play

IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Sioux Falls#New Place#Housing Project#Augustana University#The Viking Marching Band
