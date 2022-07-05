ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Substantial drop in calls for fireworks in Sioux Falls, police say

By Alfonzo Galvan, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

The use of fireworks isn't permitted within Sioux Falls city-limits, but that's not stopping anybody from popping off a few firecrackers. Or is it?

Calls to police related to the use of fireworks dropped "significantly" this year, according to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesperson Sam Clemens.

This year police received about 80 calls related to fireworks compared to more than 200 in previous years.

More Argus911: Home in eastern Sioux Falls damaged after fire.

Clemens said only two citations, or tickets, were given to area residents using fireworks. The low number can be attributed to how the citation is given.

Officers have to see a person lighting off the fireworks before they can give a ticket, Clemens said. In many cases, an officer can see its "obvious" fireworks were being used beforehand, so in those cases a verbal warning is given.

"That's where the education comes in, and they let people know they're not allowed to do that. If they continue to do that, they could receive a citation," Clemens said.

The low number of calls generated this Fourth of July could be because of a drop in firework usage, calls to police or a combination of both, Clemens said.

Got a story idea from your community? Email reporter Alfonzo Galvan at agalvan@argusleader.com or follow him on Twitter @GalvanReports .

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Substantial drop in calls for fireworks in Sioux Falls, police say

KELOLAND TV

What to do if you spot a papilloma rabbit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The visage of a rabbit suffering from papilloma can be quite shocking, with growths sprouting from the animal’s face and head. Those who see such a creature may react with horror or sympathy, but that leaves the question, what should they do?. According...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
