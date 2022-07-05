ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

It's getting dangerously hot; here are cooling centers in Galesburg, Oneida, Wataga

By Tom Martin, Galesburg Register-Mail
GALESBURG — The Knox County Health Department and Knox County Emergency Management Agency are monitoring local conditions to see if the need arises for a formal cooling center to be opened over the next several days.

Temperatures are in the mid 90s today with high humidity, making the temperature will feel like 100. A combination of heat and humidity that could be dangerous for those spending too much time outdoors. At-risk populations include the elderly and the very young who are most susceptible to heat and heat-related illnesses. Additionally, pets should have plenty of water and shade to get out of the hot sun.

Residents can visit the following locations that are set up as temporary cooling centers:

Galesburg

• Public Safety Building - 150 South Broad Street

• YMCA - 1324 W. Carl Sandburg Dr - 5:00 am to 9:00 pm

Oneida

• Oneida Fire Station - 210 Sage St. - 8am - 8 pm

Wataga

• Wataga Fire Station - 310 W. Willard St - 8am - 8 pm

As locations become available, this list will be updated.

Nausea, dizziness symptoms of overheating

Heat-related illnesses can cause serious injury and even death if unattended. Signs of heat-related illnesses include nausea, dizziness, flushed or pale skin, heavy sweating and headaches. Persons with heat-related illness should be moved to a cool place, given cool water to drink and ice packs or cool wet cloths should be applied to the skin. If a victim refuses water, vomits or loses consciousness, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Tips for staying cool

• Prepare. Discuss heat safety precautions with members of your household. Have a plan for what to do if the power goes out.

• Dress for the heat. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. It is also a good idea to wear hats or to use an umbrella when in the sun.

• Stay hydrated. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

• Eat small meals and eat more often. Avoid high-protein foods, which increase metabolic heat.

• Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 and 7 a.m. Take frequent breaks.

• Stay indoors when possible. If air-conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

