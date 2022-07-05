ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Fort Myers police at scene of crash between tractor-trailer and train near downtown area

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
The News-Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UtbCU_0gVNEW8H00

A train crashed into a tractor trailer hauling turf Tuesday shortly before 11:30 a.m. blocking a street near the downtown Fort Myers area.

An alert from Fort Myers police said they were conducting traffic control in the areas of Palm Avenue, Dr. Ella Piper Way and Cranford Avenue, just east of downtown, due to a train versus vehicle crash.

More: U.S. Sugar's grand old lady is back on the rails: Century-old steam locomotive No. 148 hauling cane once again

More: Fort Myers man who drove over 124 mph in 2018 hit-and-run crash that injured another gets prison

More: Walmart parking lot death: 12-year-old girl struck, killed in Cape Coral

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes as crews clear the roadways.

The crash was at a crossing on Lime Street between Cranford and Palm, according to an alert from Lee Count Public Safety.

Fort Myers police said the crash caused only minor injury. No further details were available.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook) , @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers police at scene of crash between tractor-trailer and train near downtown area

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

1 person dead in crash near Southwest Florida International Airport

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash near a wooded area by the Southwest Florida International Airport on Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said they are investigating to determine how the vehicle ended in a field next to a wooded area by the airport. Troopers said a 73-year-old...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fatal crash near RSW Airport under investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol confirms they are investigating a fatal crash near the Southwest Florida International Airport premises. The crash happened around 9 a.m. along a wooded portion near Terminal Access Rd. FHP says initial reports indicate one person was killed. The person was the sole...
FORT MYERS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

One dead after car crashes into tree

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 73-year-old man from Fort Myers is dead after his car went off the road into a wooded area and collided with a tree. On Friday morning, the driver was going east on Terminal Access Road coming up to Air Cargo Lane. The car went...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Fort Myers, FL
WINKNEWS.com

14-year-old boy critically injured in Englewood East golf cart crash

A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a golf cart overturned in Englewood East on Thursday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 14-year-old girl was driving the golf cart east on Alamo Avenue, approaching Embry Street around 6:30 p.m. The cart overturned onto its right side and stopped at the intersection of Alamo Avenue and Embry Street. The 14-year-old boy, the only passenger, was transported to a local area hospital with critical injuries.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tractor#Traffic Control#Traffic Accident#U S Sugar#Cape Coral Drivers#Palm#Lee Count Public Safety#Fort Myers News Press
WINKNEWS.com

Car chase leads to arrest of driver, passenger in Collier County

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
WINKNEWS.com

2 vehicle burglary suspects seen in a south Fort Myers Best Buy

Deputies are looking for two suspects accused of going to a south Fort Myers Best Buy to use credit cards stolen during a vehicle burglary in Vanderbilt Beach on Friday. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man and the woman seen in security footage from the Best Buy at 5019 S. Cleveland Ave. are suspected of a vehicle burglary in Vanderbilt Beach. Numerous credit cards stolen from the vehicle were then used at that Best Buy.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested for making a mass shooting threat

Cape Coral police have arrested a man they say sent a text to someone threatening a mass shooting. Police arrested Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55, at his home on Lucaya Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department say they received information from another...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 arrested for stealing car idling in a bank parking lot in Cape Coral

Cape Coral police have arrested two people who they say stole a car that was left idling in the parking lot of a bank in Cape Coral on Tuesday. Police say 22-year-old Lucas Gregory Schulz and 20-year-old Daniel Joseph Noah McClung got in the car that was idling in a bank parking lot on Del Prado Boulevard and drove off.
FOX 4 WFTX

Body found near dumpster at Fort Myers smoothie shop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered behind a Fort Myers strip mall. The body was discovered Wednesday morning near the dumpster area behind the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Six Mile Cypress Pkwy. Police confirmed the discovery and say initial evidence at...
The News-Press

The News-Press

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

The News-Press | Southwest Florida news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds. Serving Southwest Florida, Florida | news-press.com

 http://news-press.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy