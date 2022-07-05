ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans workforce development company announces layoffs; here's what's next

By William Taylor Potter, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 4 days ago

ODLE Management Group, a company that provides workforce development services, is laying off 58 employees in New Orleans due to an expiring contract with the U.S. Department of Labor, though many of these employees may be retained by the new contractor.

ODLE Management Group sent a Wage Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission to report the layoffs, which will be effective at the end of August. The company operates the New Orleans Job Corps Center, which is changing operators on Sept. 1.

A spokesperson for the Louisiana Workforce Commission said the new contractor is expected to offer positions to most of the laid off workers, and the LWC rapid response unit is working with the affected employees and the new contractor.

ODLE is the sixth company to file a WARN notice with the state. The WARN Act is a federal law that requires businesses to notify to state agencies if the business and the number of layoffs meet a certain threshold.

Several of the WARN notices have been related to expiring government contractors, where most of the laid off workers have been expected to be hired by the company taking over the contract. Three of the six companies filing notices have been in the New Orleans area.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: New Orleans workforce development company announces layoffs; here's what's next

