ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Sarasota County doesn't have enough election poll workers. Thanks, Gov. DeSantis

By Subscribe
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6M9k_0gVNEDbi00

Right now, Sarasota County is scrambling to recruit enough poll workers to handle voting in the county during the Aug. 23 and Nov. 8 elections – two pivotal events that will see area voters decide on major issues and numerous local, state and congressional races.

According to Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, the county needs at least 750 poll workers to adequately carry out each election – but it’s still not close to that minimum figure with the August election just weeks away.

“Right now, we’re not there,” Turner told the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board. “But we’re working hard at it. We’re working hard to make sure we have the number of poll workers that we need.”

2022 elections:Sarasota County supervisor of elections seeks more poll workers for this year's elections

Here's a “Godspeed” to Turner in his quest to find enough people to reach the magic 750 mark.

But given that Sarasota County has plenty of engaged citizens who are passionate about contributing to their community, the fact that Turner is facing this dilemma at all leads to an inescapable question:

Should this really be a surprise?

Really?

Should it really be a surprise that even civic-minded individuals in Sarasota County aren’t rushing forward to become directly involved in the local election process?

Actually, no.

No, it's hardly a surprise when you realize that Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent the last year:

• Supporting unnecessary changes in voting that will make it harder for many Floridians to vote.

• Creating an “elections police force” that is sure to cast a menacing shadow over voting and vote-counting during the upcoming elections – if for no other reason than to justify its deplorable existence.

• Filling the secretary of state post with former state Rep. Cord Byrd, a guy who still questions the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election result – and who still remains oddly oblivious to the accepted consensus that recent voting across America and in Florida has been conducted in largely efficient fashion.

• Aggressively pushing through a ridiculous congressional redistricting map that is poised to disenfranchise thousands of Black voters in the state.

Previously:Justices hand DeSantis victory in congressional redistricting fight

Add up all of these misguided moves to affect and hinder how Floridians vote, and it's easy to see why many people throughout the state – and not merely in Sarasota County – may have little interest in raising their hands to serve as poll workers.

After all, why should they assume the burden of ensuring our voting process is fully honored when their own governor can't be bothered to view it with respect – or to at least try harder to conceal his hostility toward it?

So, look, we get it. But here’s an appeal nonetheless for 750 good people across Sarasota County to step forward, anyway, to serve as county poll workers.

They should visit www.Sarasotavotes.gov.

They should click the “Poll Workers” tab.

And they should send a message that the desire of Sarasota County's citizens to make a difference will never be quashed by the desire of others to make them feel they no longer can.

Now more than ever, it's a message that must be clearly sent.

Because, now more than ever, it's a message that must loudly resonate in the ears of one increasingly tone-deaf governor in Tallahassee.

This editorial was written by Opinions Editor Roger Brown for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune Editorial Board.

Comments / 20

Mary Poliseo
3d ago

I've voted by mail for many years. It was never a problem until trump whined and complained about it. Naturally mini trump DeSantis jumped on the bandwagon.

Reply(4)
9
Related
sarasotanewsleader.com

School Board denies County Commission request for sublease of Florida House to Manatee-Sarasota Business Industry Association

During July 13 regular meeting, County Commission to discuss options for the Beneva Road property. In June, the Sarasota County School Board rebuffed the plans of the majority of the Sarasota County Commission to allow the Manatee-Sarasota Business Industry Association (MSBIA) to take over the county’s lease of the Florida House property, which is located at 4454 S. Beneva Road in Sarasota.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

A Sarasota city commissioner using city letterhead without board endorsement must use a disclaimer to that effect, commissioners agree

Issue arose after past Mayor Brody used letterhead — without a board vote — to ask federal judge for leniency for a friend in a national case. Although more discussion may come at a later date, the Sarasota city commissioners agreed unanimously this week that if one of them wishes to use city letterhead to send correspondence on which the full board has not voted, then the letter will include a disclaimer to make that fact clear.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school board sued over ‘obscene’ library materials

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An Englewood man has filed a lawsuit against the Sarasota School Board over library books he considers lewd and obscene. Robert Craft, in his civil suit filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court July 1, alleges the school board has ignored complaints from citizens about certain books, and charges the school board is guilty of “purchasing and propagating obscene, lewd, and lascivious materials for distribution to children.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Sarasota County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
County
Sarasota County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lee County GOP Chair Jonathan Martin and Candidate for State Senate Dist 33 is under investigation for battery

The Lee County Sheriff did the investigation and LCSO detectives interviewed many witnesses’ of Martin’s transgresses of battery. LCSO forwards a summons request regarding Jonathan Martin for the alleged battery to Amira Fox State Attorney’s Office, Fox has requested Governor to reassign the case to a different State Attorney’s office, because Martin’s wife works for Fox.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

City OKs ballot language for commissioners' pay raise

In March, Sarasota city commissioners set into motion a referendum that would raise their pay from $29,000 a year to more than $44,000. During Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, they wrote into an ordinance and set forth the language for the referendum to appear on the ballot in November’s general election.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Sarasota County COVID-19 positivity rate passes the 25% mark, averaged over seven days through July 3, CDC says in latest report

Number of patients in Sarasota Memorial ICUs trending higher over past week. Sarasota County’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbed again over the past week, while Sarasota Memorial Hospital admissions of patients with the coronavirus have continued to stay mostly in the upper 80s during the same period. However, the hospital...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cord Byrd
Person
Ron Desantis
srqmagazine.com

Inventory Up Alongside Record-Breaking Prices

For the second month in a row, the inventory of active listings in the two-county area increased year-over-year in May 2022. According to data from Florida Realtors and compiled by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, the residential market also reports the highest-recorded prices for all property types in both counties, along with fewer closed sales and an increase in new listings.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Massachusetts woman files lawsuit against Sarasota creamery

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second lawsuit has been filed against Sarasota based creamery Big Olaf by a Massachusetts woman alleging that she miscarried after eating ice cream tainted with listeria. The second lawsuit was filed by attorney Ryan Osterholm on behalf of Kristen Hopkins. The suit states that Hopkins...
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Election#Politics Local#Election Local
Tampa Bay News Wire

Dr. Ryan Hale Promoted to Vice President, Institutional Effectiveness

(Bradenton, Fla., July 7, 2022) — State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) has promoted Dr. Ryan Hale to Vice President, Institutional Effectiveness. Hale has been an acting vice president on an interim basis for the past year. He joined the college in 2010 as a mathematics instructor and was the first dean of students at the SCF Collegiate School in Bradenton, and subsequently served as dean of SCF Venice.
BRADENTON, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Break in sewer pipeline results in spill of about 2,500 gallons of sewage on Camino Real in Sarasota, with most of effluent ending up in Sarasota Bay

A break in a sewer force main on Camino Real, which is slightly east of the Siesta Drive drawbridge in Sarasota, resulted in the July 4 spill of about 2,500 gallons of sewage into an adjacent stormwater structure and then into Sarasota Bay, Sarasota County Public Utilities staff reported to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP).
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New Procedure Available in Sarasota for Complex Digestive Conditions

For more than 12 years, architect James Nichols suffered from swallowing and throat problems. His condition got so bad he had trouble eating and sleeping, he lost more than 20 pounds and had constipation issues. He went to see Sarasota gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D., who diagnosed the problem and recommended a new procedure called POEMS. In the past patients like Nichols would have to travel to Orlando or Gainesville and wait months to see a specialist, but now this procedure is being offered at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Physicians are now able to perform the peroral endoscopic myotomy (POEM) procedure at HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital. Physicians use high-definition, flexible endoscopes to go through the patient’s mouth and into the esophagus. Procedures are done in the endoscopy lab, which means no operating room or surgical scars for patients. Most patients go home the same day or just stay overnight. “This is big city care being done locally and this is the latest in endoscopic management. Complex digestive issues, that used to require surgery are now being done incisionless and minimally invasive so that means patients no longer have to suffer,” said board certified gastroenterologist Abdelhai Abdelqader, M.D. Patients are now coming to the Sarasota area from other parts of the state for treatment. James Nichols, is glad he didn’t have to travel far from his seasonal home in Sarasota. “In addition to eating and swallowing better, I sleep better and have an overall quality of life improvement,” added Nichols.
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
cltampa.com

Clearwater Republican and former Senator Jack Latvala reaches ethics settlement after sexual-harassment allegations

Clearwater Republican Jack Latvala, who resigned from the Florida Senate in 2017 after sexual-harassment allegations, has reached a proposed settlement involving related ethics accusations. Latvala agreed to the proposed settlement Tuesday with Elizabeth Miller, advocate for the Florida Commission on Ethics. If the ethics commission signs off, Latvala could face...
CLEARWATER, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Where the SWFL tourism money is going

In the latest Gulfshore Business update, we learn where the latest tourism dollars are going. Southwest Florida International Airport eclipsed 1M passengers in January, February, March, and April. While the 1.5M passengers in March broke a record for monthly passengers. In Collier County, the average daily room rate at a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
771K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy