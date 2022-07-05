Sarasota County doesn't have enough election poll workers. Thanks, Gov. DeSantis

Right now, Sarasota County is scrambling to recruit enough poll workers to handle voting in the county during the Aug. 23 and Nov. 8 elections – two pivotal events that will see area voters decide on major issues and numerous local, state and congressional races.

According to Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner, the county needs at least 750 poll workers to adequately carry out each election – but it’s still not close to that minimum figure with the August election just weeks away.

“Right now, we’re not there,” Turner told the Herald-Tribune Editorial Board. “But we’re working hard at it. We’re working hard to make sure we have the number of poll workers that we need.”

Here's a “Godspeed” to Turner in his quest to find enough people to reach the magic 750 mark.

But given that Sarasota County has plenty of engaged citizens who are passionate about contributing to their community, the fact that Turner is facing this dilemma at all leads to an inescapable question:

Should this really be a surprise?

Really?

Should it really be a surprise that even civic-minded individuals in Sarasota County aren’t rushing forward to become directly involved in the local election process?

Actually, no.

No, it's hardly a surprise when you realize that Gov. Ron DeSantis has spent the last year:

• Supporting unnecessary changes in voting that will make it harder for many Floridians to vote.

• Creating an “elections police force” that is sure to cast a menacing shadow over voting and vote-counting during the upcoming elections – if for no other reason than to justify its deplorable existence.

• Filling the secretary of state post with former state Rep. Cord Byrd, a guy who still questions the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election result – and who still remains oddly oblivious to the accepted consensus that recent voting across America and in Florida has been conducted in largely efficient fashion.

• Aggressively pushing through a ridiculous congressional redistricting map that is poised to disenfranchise thousands of Black voters in the state.

Add up all of these misguided moves to affect and hinder how Floridians vote, and it's easy to see why many people throughout the state – and not merely in Sarasota County – may have little interest in raising their hands to serve as poll workers.

After all, why should they assume the burden of ensuring our voting process is fully honored when their own governor can't be bothered to view it with respect – or to at least try harder to conceal his hostility toward it?

So, look, we get it. But here’s an appeal nonetheless for 750 good people across Sarasota County to step forward, anyway, to serve as county poll workers.

They should visit www.Sarasotavotes.gov.

They should click the “Poll Workers” tab.

And they should send a message that the desire of Sarasota County's citizens to make a difference will never be quashed by the desire of others to make them feel they no longer can.

Now more than ever, it's a message that must be clearly sent.

Because, now more than ever, it's a message that must loudly resonate in the ears of one increasingly tone-deaf governor in Tallahassee.

This editorial was written by Opinions Editor Roger Brown for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune Editorial Board.