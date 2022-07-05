ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

La DoubleJ Takes Over Lake Como’s New Hospitality Gem

By Sandra Salibian
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN — La DoubleJ has brought its vibrant prints to the Lake Como , where it debuted its first interior design project.

The brand founded by journalist-turned-entrepreneur J.J. Martin took over the bar and pool area of Passalacqua, a historic estate recently turned into a luxe 24-suite retreat, which quietly opened its doors last month.

More from WWD

Conversely to similar, buzzy operations by other luxury players taking over hospitality facilities in strategic locations for the summer season — such as Dior’s customization of the Bagni Fiore beach club near Portofino — La DoubleJ’s project is permanent.

A private villa since 1787 nestled in centuries-old cypress trees and olive groves, the Passalacqua property has been restored and transformed into a five-star hotel by Valentina De Santis, whose family has experience in luxury hospitality since purchasing the Grand Hotel Tremezzo — one of the lake’s most famed hotels, back to the ‘70s.

As part of their tie-up, Martin and De Santis reimagined the poolside solarium and lounge area overlooking Lake Como with a joyful touch, as they jazzed up the space with La DoubleJ’s colorful patterns, ranging from florals to a Passalacqua Fish motif.

Originally sourced from the archives of silk specialist Mantero, these prints were splashed on bamboo and rattan furniture, cushions, aprons and tabletop items. In addition, La DoubleJ porcelain pieces and Murano glassware have been paired with new custom linen designs, while the retro, Dolce Vita-evoking umbrellas and sunbeds were enhanced by the juxtaposition of solid hues and the Bright Blooms print.

Many of the items developed for the hotel — including cushions, placemats and napkins — will be available for purchase exclusively at the La DoubleJ website starting from mid-summer 2022.

As part of its outdoor area, Passalacqua also features rose and vegetable gardens, an antique orchard, a lakeside tennis court and a private dock with the hotel’s vintage boats offered to cross the lake in style. Other services include an open-air gym in the olive grove, spa treatments in the fruit garden, yoga classes available every morning at sunrise as well as movie nights under the stars.

Standing above the village of Moltrasio, the neoclassical mansion over the years hosted prominent personalities from the music, literature, art and political worlds, ranging from Napoleon Bonaparte to Winston Churchill. The villa was built by Count Andrea Lucini Passalacqua, who worked with architect Felice Soave and designer Giocondo Albertolli to establish one of the largest estates on Lake Como.

If she opted for an eccentric touch outdoors, inside De Santis enhanced the original charm of the villa, restoring frescos and keeping every room different from the others. Suites have been set within the main historic villa, the Palazz ancient stables and Casa al Lago, which is located right on the lake. The main villa includes what is billed as the largest suite on Lake Como, a 2,700-square-foot room with lavishly decorated halls, double-height vaulted ceilings and a sweeping view of the lake.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Click here to read the full article. Idris and Sabrina Elba believe that when you treat yourself well you treat others well. That ethos forms the basis of their new project, a genderless skin care brand called S’able Labs, launching on July 12 with three products made with natural ingredients from East Africa.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi S’able Labs skin care is a natural progression for the duo, who wed in Morocco in 2019. The two first launched The Hub by S’able Labs, a website discussing interpersonal relationships and...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Nicole Kidman Sets the Mood for Walking Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in Backstage Video

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman was among the many stars who walked at Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture runway show. The Oscar-winning actress was tapped by Balenciaga creative director Demna to model in his second couture show for the design house. Kidman walked the runway wearing a silver, light-reflecting one shoulder gown featuring a lengthy train. She paired the gown with black opera gloves.More from WWDBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropBalenciaga Resort 2023 Kidman was among the many stars who walked Balenciaga’s runway. Other celebrities and models who helped unveil the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and More Walk Balenciaga Couture Show

Balenciaga creative director Demna looked to several of his famous friends to help unveil his second couture collection for the design house. The designer tapped Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and others to walk the runway for the Balenciaga couture show held Wednesday morning in Paris. The couture show took place at Balenciaga’s historic salon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Glazed Donut’ Nails

Click here to read the full article. Hailey Bieber is making waves in the beauty industry not just for her newly launched Rhode Beauty brand, but also for her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. The model debuted the nail look, which is a sheer white chrome-finished design, at May’s Met Gala and has become her go-to style of late. Bieber’s manicure has since gone viral on social media with users recreating the style.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Bieber’s Met Gala manicure was created by OPI nail artist Zola Ganzorigt,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Margot Robbie
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Olivier Rousteing nailed his stint as guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, capturing the sense of fun and irreverence of the founder’s rollicking shows, exalting the capabilities of the atelier, and ticking off all the reasons the founder is a national treasure in France — and a guiding light for generations of designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Como#Antique#Art#Vegetable Gardens#Milan#Rtw Spring#Dior
WWD

Natalie Portman Suits Up in Coral Orange Blazer Minidress for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Photo-call in Rome

Natalie Portman is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits for her newest movie. On Thursday, the award-winning actress wore a coral skirt suit for a photo-call for her latest movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” at the Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá Hotel in Rome. She wore her hair in a bun with the top slightly teased, strappy silver heels by Pīferi and a coral lip to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Take on Fendi Show at Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. Steve and Marjorie Harvey made a stylish entrance while attending the Fendi show during Paris Couture Week. On Thursday, the couple walked hand-in-hand in chic ensembles for Kim Jones’ latest haute couture show in Paris. Steve Harvey wore a custom look by Alta Sartoria, which was a brown tweed suit jacket lined with silk trim with matching trousers and a brown button-down underneath. He wore brown patent shoes and sunglasses, both by Saint Laurent.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in One-shoulder Yellow Minidress for Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has hit the runway once more, this time with Balenciaga. On Wednesday, the singer was one of the many A-list celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the luxury fashion house in Paris. Lipa wore a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train on one side. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore black tights and long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Other familiar faces that walked the runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 15 Best Body Sprays for Women to Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. For fragrance-lovers, the spritz of a trusted scent is the finishing touch to the beauty regimen before heading out for the day or night. Some wear a longtime favorite on repeat to establish a “signature scent,” while others let their scent selection change to reflect their mood or a special occasion, adopting a different day, a different spritz of one of the best perfumes for women, mentality. Regardless of your fragrance style or scent preference, the warmer summer season calls for a different composition than your typical eau de parfum, perfume or cologne....
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
WWD

Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown. On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces. On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 PHOTOS: Click to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Marie-Louise Sciò Picks Favorite Artworks for Sotheby’s Auction in Milan

MILAN — Marie-Louise Sciò is the third personality tapped by Sotheby’s for the annual “Contemporary Curated” project in Milan. The chief executive officer and creative director of The Pellicano Hotels Group, which includes Italy’s sought-after luxury destinations Il Pellicano, La Posta Vecchia and Mezzatorre, and founder of lifestyle website Issimo, has handpicked a selection of artworks for an auction that will be open for bidding from July 8 to 14.
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Athleta Reveals Locations of Two New Outlet Stores

Click here to read the full article. Athleta is growing its retail footprint.  The women’s athletic apparel and accessories brand — which is owned by Gap Inc. — revealed plans Thursday to open two new outlet locations by the end of the year as part of the brand’s promise to grow its retail fleet by 30 to 40 new stores during fiscal year 2022. The first location, a 3,100-square-foot outlet, will open this summer at the Chicago Premium Outlets, followed by a 3,300-square-foot outlet in the Leesburg Premium Outlets in Leesburg, Virginia, this fall.  More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos...
LEESBURG, VA
WWD

The 12 Best Bath Towels on Amazon That Are Super Soft and Absorbent

Click here to read the full article. Whether or not you look forward to buying them, bath towels can transform your daily bathing ritual from an ordinary to spa-like experience. Luckily, there are tons of great towels available on Amazon that marry both function and style. Especially for Prime members, it’s easier than ever to upgrade your towels in a major way — even if you have designer-level tastes. Plenty of options also come as sets that include hand towels and wash cloths, so you can easily refresh your entire collection with just one purchase. And speaking of Amazon, Prime Day...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Marta Ortega Perez Shines a Light on Steven Meisel With New Show

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Marta Ortega Perez, the new chair of Inditex, is training the spotlight on another fashion photography giant: Steven Meisel. “Steven Meisel 1993 A Year in Photographs” will open in A Coruña, in Galicia, Spain, in November.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusEye Candy: Beauty From Men's Spring 2023 CollectionsFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022 The exhibition is being organized with the personal support of Ortega Perez, and is part of a long-term initiative to bring “world-class culture to A Coruña,” and to promote “Galicia’s rich cultural spirit...
VISUAL ART
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy