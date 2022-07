EMIGRANT, Mont. — The Paradise Valley Fire Department responded to a call on the evening of June 23 requesting aid for a woman who had fallen into an embankment off of Old Yellowstone Trail. As James Tiscione and a few other volunteer firefighters and an EMT, all with the Paradise Valley Fire Department, headed to the woman a second call came in with more details. An 80-year-old Park County woman...

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 10 DAYS AGO