Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity launches program to help older adults

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
Aging in Place, a new initiative by Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, was started to help older adults and those with mobility issues "age at home and in the communities of their choice," through home repairs and modifications specific to each individual lifestyle to preserve their home and independence, according to the organization.

Other Habitat for Humanities affiliates have had similar programs for years while CMHFH's was launched on July 1.

"There's a high need for our seniors to get some basic home repairs," CMHFH Executive Director Chad Johnson said. These reported needs came through other charity programs that work with elderly members of the community such as Catholic Charities and Meals on Wheels.

Johnson also said the demand will increase as the population of those who are 65 and older will continue grow in not just Central Minnesota but across the state.

According to the Minnesota State Demographic Center, the population of Minnesotans turning 65 in this decade will be greater than the past four decades combined.

Repairs done by CMHFH are for the purpose of improving safety, accessibility or energy efficiency of the home

Those who apply must be the homeowner with insurance and a resident of Stearns, Sherburne, Benton or Wright County for at least one year prior to applying.

You can learn more about Aging in Place and learn if you or a loved one can qualify at cmhfh.org/aging-in-place.html.

