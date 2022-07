OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The cost of living day to day is going up and some Americans say they are trying to stay afloat by working more. A Bankrate survey found 31% of people were side hustling a three years ago, and that number has increases to 41% of respondents. However, there was a drop in the number of people who said they were taking on extra work to pay down debt or increase their savings, and instead they were focusing on daily expenses.

