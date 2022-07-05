Mr. Wendell Kent Glover

For the second time in as many weeks, a Gaylesville (Alabama) woman has reported that her car was vandalized at the Mohawk plant in Summerville. Officers were called to Mohawk last Saturday afternoon after Tracey Bishop called to report someone had thrown paint on her vehicle. However, when the officer arrived on the scene, he pointed out that the substance wasn’t paint – but instead, something that was eating away at the paint on her vehicle. Since this was the second report of damage by Ms. Bishop, the officer asked if she had “upset anyone – broken any hearts – or made any enemies” that could possibly be the motive behind the damage. A report from the Summerville Police Department which was released on Wednesday did not indicate Ms. Bishop’s answer to that question.

GAYLESVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO