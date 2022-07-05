ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre, AL

Mr. Wendell Kent Glover

By Marc Summers
 4 days ago

The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00 pm Friday at the funeral...

UNITY HILL HOMECOMING

Unity Hill Baptist Church is Located on County Road 31, 5 miles north of Centre.
CENTRE, AL
Three Injured in Thursday Afternoon Cement Truck/Passenger Car Collision Outside of Gaylesville

Three people were hurt in a serious accident taking place on Highway 68 just outside of Gaylesville early Thursday afternoon. The collision, near County Road 107 occurred shortly after 1:00pm and involved a 2014 model concrete mixer and a passenger car, a 2007 Ford; the cement truck rolled over onto its side, coming to rest in a ditch – while the other vehicle wound up in a yard on the opposite side of the road.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Friday, July 8th

George Brusaw, age 45 of Gadsden – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Misty Nelson, age 41 of Hokes Bluff – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;:. Jerrad Kent, age 25 of Gaylesville – Failure to Appear/Theft of Property 4th Degree;. Jena Loomis,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Gaylesville Woman’s Car Reportedly Vandalized at Mohawk Plant in Summerville – a SECOND Time

For the second time in as many weeks, a Gaylesville (Alabama) woman has reported that her car was vandalized at the Mohawk plant in Summerville. Officers were called to Mohawk last Saturday afternoon after Tracey Bishop called to report someone had thrown paint on her vehicle. However, when the officer arrived on the scene, he pointed out that the substance wasn’t paint – but instead, something that was eating away at the paint on her vehicle. Since this was the second report of damage by Ms. Bishop, the officer asked if she had “upset anyone – broken any hearts – or made any enemies” that could possibly be the motive behind the damage. A report from the Summerville Police Department which was released on Wednesday did not indicate Ms. Bishop’s answer to that question.
GAYLESVILLE, AL
Floyd County Authorities Still Searching for Gunman

Floyd County authorities continue to search for a man they say shot three people at a popular county-owned campground over the Fourth of July weekend. Floyd County Police stated that two vehicles were witnessed leaving the park shortly after the incident; one was a female who had followed the shooter into the park a few moments before the violent encounter with campers took place’ police also say that a woman was heard screaming at the shooter in an attempt to stop the violence. The shooter, described as a slender black male, was in a gray car and the woman was in a white car. Three people were shot including Dustin Dunlap, 28, Zander Haslett, age 23 and 31 year old David Cole, who was taken by EMS for the treatment of serious injuries. All of the victims are expected to recover.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Two Arrested on Drug Charges by Leesburg Police

Two people were arrested on drug charges Thursday night in Cherokee County. Leesburg Police arrested 45 year old Gadsden resident George Brusaw, along with 41 year old Misty Nelson of Hokes Bluff, on charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were booked into...
LEESBURG, AL
ALDOT Announces Shift Change on I-59 Between Collinsville and Reece City

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all traffic on several miles of Interstate 59 between Reece City and Collinsville will be shifted to the southbound roadway for about a year starting this week. According to a story published by the Ft Payne Times-Journal – Alabama Department of Transportation...
COLLINSVILLE, AL

