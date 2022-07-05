Borough of Conshohocken announces three-month trial for once-per-week trash collection

M Property Services has added a new listing for rent at 408 West 6th Avenue in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Available 9/1! Recently updated home with off-street parking, newly landscaped yard & finished basement. Inside you'll find a spacious living/dining room area. This floorplan makes this space extremely versatile and great for entertaining. The renovated kitchen contains stainless steel appliances (microwave, dishwasher, gas range, and fridge), granite countertops, lots of cabinet space, and a breakfast bar! One bedroom is located on the lower level with a full bathroom, and plenty of space to be considered for use of a separate living, office space, or bonus room. The basement has a separate entrance and could be easily used as an in-law suite! The remaining three bedrooms, each have ceiling fans and spacious closets and share a second full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. There are multiple uses for outdoor space including a front patio and back private oasis. Just one block off of Fayette St makes this home walking distance to shops, restaurants, nightlife, and public transportation. Easy access to major highways and just a short commute to the city!

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO