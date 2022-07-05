ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 highest-rated ice cream shops in Charleston

By Sophie Brams, Anna Wolf
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With soaring temperatures expected in the Lowcountry this summer, locals and tourists alike will be on the hunt for a way to cool down.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, nearly three-fourths of all Americans eat ice cream at least once a day. Lucky for us, the Charleston area is bursting with places to grab a scoop.

In honor of National Ice Cream Month, we compiled a list of the most popular places to get ice cream in the area. In order to qualify, the shop must have at least 50 reviews.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated ice cream spots in Charleston, according to Yelp:

1. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Spending the day downtown and looking to try some non-traditional ice cream flavors? Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is a must-go according to Yelp users. As if flavors like Brambleberry Crisp and Texas Sheet Cake aren’t enticing enough, one Yelp user said “The sweetest aroma takes you away the second you walk in the door.” And if you like the flavors, you can even purchase a pint on the spot to take home!

  • Location: 501-A King Street, Charleston, S.C. 29401
  • Rating: 4.5 stars out of 670 reviews

2. Off Track Ice Cream

Off Track Ice Cream will without a doubt leave you wanting more. Can’t decide on just one flavor? Off Track offers a flight of any four flavors to help with that tough decision. Flavors such as Key Lime pie and Chocolate Pretzel are fan favorites. Unlike other ice cream shops, Yelp reviewers rave about their vegan options with one user saying it was “the reason we came here.”

  • Location: 6 Beaufain St., Charleston, S.C. 29401
  • Rating: 4.5 stars out of 228 reviews

3. The Pineapple Hut

After spending a long day enjoying the sun, surf, and sand at Folly Beach, you can’t go wrong with a stop at the Pineapple Hut. Fans of Disney theme parks are in for quite the treat at this spot serves up Dole Whip creations. One Yelp user said the treat “tastes exactly how I remember the dole whip should taste.”

  • Location: 103 W Erie Ave, Folly Beach, S.C. 29439
  • Rating: 5 stars out of 55 reviews

4. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar

“Freaking amazing.” “One of the best milkshakes you will ever find” Yelp users can’t get enough of this milkshake spot in Mount Pleasant. While tucked away in a small shopping center, it is still a hot spot where you can get the most bang for your buck. “For the size of the milkshake, the price is great.” one person wrote. “Especially more so since you get to keep the mug. There’s a cleaning station for your mugs to take home with you.”

  • Location: 1909 N Hwy 17 Ste P Mount Pleasant S.C. 29407
  • Rating: 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews

5. Park Circle Creamery

Park Circle Creamery lives up to its name, according to Yelp reviewers, who describe the flavors as “so creamy” and “full of carbs and buttery everything.” The waffle cones are freshly made and one user said they are “strong enough just to hold the ice cream but brittle enough to get a good bite of it,” when chowing down on a scoop.

  • Location: 1069 E Montague Ave, North Charleston, S.C. 29405
  • Rating: 4.5 stars out of 169 reviews

6. Ye Olde Fashioned Ice Cream & Sandwich Cafe

With multiple locations throughout the city, there are many opportunities to grab a sweet treat from Ye Olde Fashioned. Keeping in the spirit of traditional ice cream parlors, Ye Olde Fashioned serves up classic flavors like cookie dough, mouth-watering banana splits, and decadent hot fudge cake sundaes. “This is seriously my happy place.” a Yelp reviewer wrote.

  • Location: 1502 Hwy 17, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29464
  • Rating: 4 stars out of 187 reviews (Mt. Pleasant location)

*There are additional Ye Olde Fashioned locations in West Ashley and Summerville.

