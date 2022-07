High and higher the prices go, for almost everything—and now we are seeing price increases affecting more-and-more in our own St. Tammany backyard. Due to rising diesel fuel costs the bill for garbage service is probably going up $2 a month for most parish residents. And this Thursday night at the Parish Council meeting there is a request from Parish President Mike Cooper for the council to roll the parish property tax millage to the maximum in four different categories. While it won’t be a major cost hit for residents of St. Tammany, it all adds up to virtually everything costing more these days.

SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO