CASPER, Wyo. — The 75th annual Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo will kick off Friday with carnival activities and rides at the Natrona County Fairgrounds, 1700 Fairgrounds Road. A new parking lot is available for people to use during the July 8–16 event. The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office shared a map of available parking on Wednesday, noting that the new lot off of Wyoming Boulevard is shown in purple:

CASPER, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO