Des Moines, IA

Reynolds Optimistic ‘Field Of Dreams’ Series Will Find A New Network Home

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is confident production of the “Field of Dreams” TV show will move forward after last week’s announcement that the Peacock Network had dumped the show. Reynolds had awarded six million dollars to Universal Television through the Destination Iowa program for development of the series, which is expected to be filmed in Iowa. The governor says Universal Television is shopping the series to other networks. She also says, “nothing has been allocated,” because the six million is “on a reimbursement basis, so we’re not out anything.” Producers had announced plans to film in Polk, Boone, Mahaska and Clinton Counties and construction had already started on a ball field and refurbishing of a farmhouse near Polk City.

Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Worsen In Some Parts Of Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The U-S Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist in Iowa and, in some cases, are getting worse. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified to be in severe or moderate drought, or abnormally dry, and a cluster of southwest Iowa counties are rated abnormally dry. The same rating is applied to 10 counties along the Mississippi River in eastern Iowa. The latest report doesn’t reflect the fact rain fell in Iowa since Tuesday morning and some areas got intense showers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Web Series Trains Iowa Business Owners On How To Hire Refugees

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa has a labor shortage at the same time that there’s an influx of refugees, so Iowa Workforce Development is now partnering with resettlement groups to place Iowa’s newest residents in jobs. Stephanie Moris, director of the Refugee Alliance of Central Iowa, says employers need to be innovative when it comes to addressing barriers like language and transportation for refugees. That’s why Iowa-Works developed a three-part web series on how to tackle such issues. They’re now available online for businesses across Iowa to access. Edgar Ramirez, who helped lead the webinar series, is also helping to organize job fairs across Iowa that will specifically spotlight the refugee community in the coming months.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

24-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions Has Started In Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa’s attorney general says a 24-hour waiting period for abortions will be enforced statewide starting today (Friday). The Iowa Supreme Court ruled the waiting period was constitutional June 17th. Iowa abortion providers will schedule two appointments – at least a day apart – the first to certify the patient had an ultrasound and was given the option to see the image and the second for the abortion procedure. The court rejected a request from the governor to reopen the case earlier this week. She wanted the justices to consider a new legal standard making it harder to find other abortion restrictions unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Tuesday Storm Classified As Iowa’s 3rd Derecho In 3 Years

(Des Moines, IA) — The powerful storms that thundered across Iowa Tuesday have been classified as another derecho the third such storm in three years. Meteorologist Roger Vachalek at the National Weather Service, says a derecho is a long-running, straight-line windstorm associated with fast-moving severe thunderstorms. Iowa experienced very damaging Derechos in August of 2020 and in December of 2021. Tuesday’s severe storms dropped inch-diameter hail in Worth County and up to four inches of rain in some areas, which prompted flash flooding, along with very strong winds.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Airports In 5 Iowa Cities Splitting $27 Million In Federal Grants

(Washington, DC) — The U-S Department of Transportation has announced five Iowa airports are splitting 27 million dollars in grants to improve passenger terminals. The Eastern Iowa Airport is getting nearly 20-and-a-half million to EXPAND its passenger terminal. The Des Moines Airport is getting five million dollars toward the construction of a new passenger terminal. The Dubuque Regional Airport is getting one-point-three million dollars to help pay for improvements to its terminal. The Washington Municipal Airport is getting nearly 130 thousand dollars for work on its general aviation terminal, and the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport is getting 112-thousand-500 dollars to improve accessibility. The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

2 Winning Lottery Tickets About To Expire

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa Lottery is looking for the holders of two winning Powerball tickets that will expire soon. Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the tickets are worth 50-thousand dollars each and they were bought at convenience stores in Council Bluffs and Stuart. The Council Bluffs ticket was bought for the July 21st drawing and the Stuart ticket was bought for the October 24th drawing – both last year. Neubauer says it is unusual to have two prizes of this size go unclaimed.
CLIVE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Tax Collections Up 12% From Last Year

(Des Moines, IA) — The Legislative Services Agency reports that Iowa tax collections for the fiscal year that ended June 30th were up by more than 12 percent. Final figures could change when accounting records are complete and tax refunds are sent. That work will be done over the next two-and-a-half months. The official estimate of state tax revenue for the fiscal year was set in March – at four-point-two percent. Now, it looks like the actual increase in receipts will be at least twice that much.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s Top Court Rejects Governor’s Request To Rehear Abortion Case

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Supreme Court has denied the governor’s request to rehear an abortion case it decided less than a month ago. On June 17th, the Iowa Supreme Court overturned a 2018 ruling that said women had a fundamental right to an abortion under the Iowa Constitution. The U-S Supreme Court overturned Roe-V-Wade the next week. Last Friday, Republican Governor Kim Reynolds asked the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear the case involving a 24-hour waiting period for abortions and adopt a new standard that would make it harder to find that abortion restrictions are unconstitutional. The state court’s refusal to rehear that case means the 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa is likely to go into effect late this week.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Grassley: Follow-Up Gun Control Bill Is Unlikely, Even After July 4th Rampage

(Washington, DC) — Despite another mass shooting over the holiday weekend, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says he does NOT foresee any new gun control legislation moving forward in Congress that would prevent future killings. Grassley says the bipartisan gun bill that was signed into law last month by President Biden was “very hard” for lawmakers to create. A gunman opened fire at an Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb, killing six people and wounding more than three dozen. Grassley voted “no” on the bill, along with every Iowa Republican in the U-S House. Fellow Republican Senator Joni Ernst voted “yes” on the measure, as did Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Sen. Grassley Slams Democrats’ Plan to Let Medicare Set Rx Costs

(Washington, DC) — U-S Senate Democrats are advancing a deal that would allow Medicare, the health insurance program for seniors, to negotiate prescription drug costs. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, blasted the idea Wednesday during a stop in Ames, saying “if they do it their way, it’s going to have to be completely partisan.” Grassley said Senate Democrats are “completely ignoring” a bill from him and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden (WYE-den) to decrease prescription drug prices. He said this bill is bipartisan and would save seniors 72 billion dollars a year. Reuters reports the Senate Democrats’ Medicare plan would be part of a package that includes curbing climate change and raising taxes.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Axne Says Senate Filibuster Must Go In Order To Enact Abortion Rights

(Des Moines, IA) The only Democrat in Iowa’s congressional delegation says she’s ticked off about the U-S Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe-V-Wade. Congresswoman Cindy Axne says Democrats at the national level are working to codify abortion rights, but it’s challenging given Senate debate rules. She wants the Senate to get rid of the filibuster so that the Democratic majority can “get in and hopefully get the votes that we need.” Axne hosted a roundtable with abortion rights supporters at Planned Parenthood administrative offices in Des Moines yesterday (Wednesday).
DES MOINES, IA
