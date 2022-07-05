Reynolds Optimistic ‘Field Of Dreams’ Series Will Find A New Network Home

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds is confident production of the “Field of Dreams” TV show will move forward after last week’s announcement that the Peacock Network had dumped the show. Reynolds had awarded six million dollars to Universal Television through the Destination Iowa program for development of the series, which is expected to be filmed in Iowa. The governor says Universal Television is shopping the series to other networks. She also says, “nothing has been allocated,” because the six million is “on a reimbursement basis, so we’re not out anything.” Producers had announced plans to film in Polk, Boone, Mahaska and Clinton Counties and construction had already started on a ball field and refurbishing of a farmhouse near Polk City.