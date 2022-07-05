Man’s Weekend Drowning In NW Iowa Is Under Investigation
(Sioux Center, IA) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning in a pond north of Rock Valley. Sioux County Communications received a 911 call Monday reporting a male was swimming in the pond when he went underwater and did not resurface. Bystanders along with emergency responders located the male after some time and removed him from the water where life-saving measures were attempted. He was flown directly from the area to a Sioux Falls hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.
Comments / 0