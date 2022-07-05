ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

No Justice, No Peace! Madonna Wants To 'Start A Revolution' After Overturn Of Roe V. Wade

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qq2tp_0gVNAxuc00
Source: mega

Less than two weeks ago, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which affects access to abortion, and since then, Madonna has continued to raise her voice to support women's rights.

On the Fourth of July, the singer shared an uncomfortable black-and-white video that showed a woman being dragged around a prison by security guards who eventually toss her on the floor. At the end of the video, a quote by Jean Paul Sartre appears on the screen: "Freedom is what you do with what's been done to you."

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJtEJ_0gVNAxuc00
Source: mega

The superstar, 63, captioned her post, "This is what life looks like if you’re a woman in America………….It’s not Independence Day For Us. Let’s start A Revolution!"

Fans were excited to see the Grammy winner expressing her opinions, with one writing, "MADONNA IS A TRUE AMERICAN. 🙌 🇺🇸," while another commented, "Let's fix #America💪🏻👑 - Let's get to work!"

Article continues below advertisement

The "Like a Prayer" crooner has always been one to make her views known, and just a few months ago, she pushed the envelope when she released a NFT that portrayed her in the nude and giving birth to butterflies.

Unsurprisingly, the image ruffled more than a few feathers, but the mom-of-six defended the saucy artwork.

Source: OK!

Article continues below advertisement

"I wanted to investigate the concept of creation, not only the way a child enters the world through a woman’s vagina, but also the way an artist gives birth to creativity," she reasoned. "Most importantly we wanted to use this opportunity to benefit mothers and children who are most in need right now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHfWJ_0gVNAxuc00
Source: mega

"But on a more existential level, I’m giving birth to art and creativity and we would be lost without both," added the star. "I think it’s really important that a lot of thought and conversation went into creating these videos."

Despite her risqué antics, she recently made a plea to try and meet Pope Francis.

"Hello @Pontifex Francis —I’m a good Catholic. I Swear! I mean I don’t Swear," she tweeted. "It’s been a few decades since my last confession. Would it be possible to meet up one day to discuss some important matters? I’ve been ex communicated 3 times. It doesn’t seem fair."

Comments / 455

navypanda
3d ago

Instead of encouraging young people to use birth control and sterilization, she wants to encourage abortions as a form of birth control and violent riots. Education and common sense are lacking.

Reply(35)
351
Gale Delaney Lane
3d ago

She has done everything she can to be relevant. She is a nasty nasty woman with zero common sense. Between her, Cher and Midler they all are past the expiration dates...and need to find some class and shut up.

Reply(45)
288
Cho Luki
3d ago

sit down Madonna. Your time has passed. Try to do something constructive and positive for the people, if you just can't shut up.

Reply(3)
155
Related
OK! Magazine

Paul Walker's Daughter Reveals She Ended A Pregnancy In 2020 As Celebrities Protest The Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

As celebrities flood social media with protests against the Supreme Court's shocking decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, is sharing her own story with the world. "Today marks a huge setback in history — a profound injustice to women across the United States," she wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 24. "There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion.""I too have battled with the choice but in 2020, when the world was collapsing during the pandemic, I sought an abortion," she explained, calling it a "very private and...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Jean Paul Sartre
Person
Pope Francis
E! News

Pink Has a Scathing Message for Her Fans Who Support Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling

Watch: Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs. Pink wants no fans who support the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On June 25, a day after SCOTUS voted 5-4 to reverse the landmark 1973 ruling that established women's constitutional right to abortion in the United States, the pop star issued a scathing statement on Twitter, which went viral.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Al Franken erupts after Clarence Thomas says what Supreme Court should do after Roe v. Wade abortion decision

Former U.S. Senator Al Franken took to Twitter to criticize conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court following a majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a series of tweets, the embattled former Senator-turned-podcast host included a specific criticism of Justice Clarence Thomas, who opined the overturning of the abortion precedent should push his court to review other major cases as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Security Guards#The Supreme Court#Nft
Parade

Taylor Swift Offers Strong Reaction After Roe v. Wade Decision

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift shared her thoughts on the new ruling from the Supreme Court that overturned the 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade. Roe's reversal ends the federal protection of abortion rights and hands the power to individual. Swift wrote: "I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are -...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Slate

Neil Gorsuch to Non-Christian Kids Who Don’t Want Prayer in Public School: Get Over It

The Supreme Court handed down another 6–3 decision collapsing the separation of church and state on Monday, ruling in favor of more sectarian prayer in public schools. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District asked whether Joseph Kennedy, a high school football coach, had a First Amendment right to pray with students at the 50-yard line after games. According to some teammates, this practice coerced players into joining—and practicing Christianity at school—for fear of incurring the coach’s disfavor. Nonetheless, Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court found that Kennedy’s school violated his rights when it asked him to pray in private.
CONGRESS & COURTS
SheKnows

21 Gorgeous Grown-Up Photos of Malia Obama Living Her Best Life

Former president Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama welcomed their eldest daughter Malia Obama on July 4, 1998, a fittingly patriotic date for the First Daughter-to-be. She entered the White House at age 11 with her younger sister Sasha and left the White House with her family at the age of 19, growing from a girl to a young woman not just in front of her family’s eyes but in front of America’s eyes and impressing us all the while.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

79K+
Followers
1K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy