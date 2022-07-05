ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric 'Badlands' Booker Wins Nathan's Drinking Contest, Burps Loud And Proud

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
 4 days ago

Eric “Badlands” Booker has never won the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest, but he definitely cut the mustard in the sister event, the Nathan’s lemonade chug, on Monday. (Watch the video below.)

In front of a cheering crowd in Coney Island, New York, Badlands guzzled a gallon of the stuff in well under 30 seconds to win the event for a second time.

And none of that “I’m going to Disney World” stuff for his post-triumph interview. Instead, Booker led with a glorious burp.

“Excuse the bad manners,” he added. “Sorry!”

Apology accepted, chugging king.

Joey Chestnut grabbed most of the headlines Sunday for winning his 15th hot dog title and briefly choking a protester, reportedly an animal rights activist, who interrupted the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44aMxu_0gVNAtNi00
Joey Chestnut applies a chokehold on a protester who interrupted the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

But Booker has been making a name for himself in drinking competitions.

In addition to capturing the inaugural Nathan’s lemonade chug in 2021, he set a Guinness World Record that year for drinking two liters of soda in 18.45 seconds.

