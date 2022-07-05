Kate Middleton Rewears A Blue Polka-Dot Dress For Wimbledon Appearance

The royals showed up for the ninth day of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5 in London.

Kate Middleton and Prince William made their first joint appearance at Wimbledon together this year on Tuesday, attending the men’s singles quarter-final match in the Royal Box.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge donned a bright blue polka-dot midi dress from one of her favorite designers, Alessandra Rich.

The dress appears to be the same one that Kate recently wore to a Platinum Jubilee party in early June.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are seen in the Royal Box on July 5.

Below is a photo of the duchess wearing the same dress last month, as posted on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account.

Kate seems to be on something of a polka-dot dress kick, as the royal recently wore a white and brown polka-dot dress ― also by Alessandra Rich ― to the Royal Ascot last month.

The Duchess of Cambridge attends Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 17 in Ascot, England.

Rich has long been a favorite designer of the royal. Back in 2018, the duchess wore a navy polka-dot dress with an oversized white collar from the label for an official portrait to mark Prince Charles’ 70th birthday.

She later donned the same dress again in May 2019 for an exhibit in Bletchley, England, marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.