Free downtown Canton concert to feature members of Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, O-Town

CANTON – A free concert on Saturday night at Centennial Plaza will feature members of the Backstreet Boys , 98 Degrees and O-Town.

Canton-based radio station Mix 94.1 and Jerzee's Cafe are presenting the event, which stars AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Trevor Penick of O-Town and former Stark County resident Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees.

The trio of boy bands each had chart and commercial success in the late '90s and early aughts, particularly the Backstreet Boys, which is currently touring the country as well as internationally this summer and fall.

Timmons attended Perry High School, graduated from Washington High School in Massillon and played football at Malone University.

In 2013, following a lengthy hiatus, 98 Degrees toured with New Kids On the Block and Boyz II Men at concerts that drew around 20,000 fans. The vocal group's popular songs include "I Do (Cherish You)," "Invisible Man," "The Hardest Thing," "Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche)" and "My Everything."

98 Degrees, which includes Nick Lachey , is also featured on the 2022 single, "Ain't the Same" by country music artist Brett Kissel.

98 Degrees currently performs together, including shows set for Aug. 28 and 29 at the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival in Orlando and on Aug. 31 at Beaches Turks & Caicos Resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands, part of the British Overseas Territories southeast of the Bahamas in the Atlantic Ocean.

Timmons also has recorded solo material, including the 2004 album, "Whisper That Way." Last month, Timmons released the up-tempo dance club number, "Lit" featuring Pompey.

McLean is currently traveling and performing with the Backstreet Boys, but plans to fly into Ohio for the Canton event during a break in the tour, according to organizers of the Centennial Plaza show.

His solo releases include the 2021 single, "Love Song Love" and 2020 song, "Love on the Brain."

The Backstreet Boys are scheduled to perform at Blossom Music Center on Thursday before appearing on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and on Sunday in Noblesville, Indiana at the Ruoff Music Center, which has a capacity of nearly 25,000. Saturday is an off day in the singing group's schedule.

“Superfan” tickets are sold out for Saturday's Canton show, but the all-ages event is free and open to the public, the radio station said in promoting the concert.

Also appearing will be Vara Gianna and Carly Underwood. Music also will be provided by 94.1 and 1480 WHBC’s JT.

Country music artist Justin Fabus will perform an opening set.

