Aston Villa snap-up 16-year-old Rangers wonderkid Rory Wilson for £350,000 as Steven Gerrard steals striker

By Graeme Bryce
 4 days ago

ASTON VILLA have signed Rangers' 16-year-old superkid Rory Wilson after paying £350,000 for the Scotland youth striker.

SunSport revealed last month how Steven Gerrard's bid to sign Wilson was set to go to Fifa in a row over the youngster's amateur status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evcJ2_0gVNAdVK00
Youngster Rory Wilson has turned down a long-term deal at Rangers to sign for Aston Villa Credit: Kenny Ramsay

However after further negotiations the Ibrox side accepted an improved bid of £350,000.

This could rise still to £1million - based on Premier League appearances and Scotland caps.

Villa and Gerrard believe that still represents good value for the youngster who scored 49 goals in all competitions last season.

Rangers will also receive 10 per cent of any future transfer fee Villa receive for the talented teenager.

He scored 8 goals in 11 appearances for Scotland's Under-17's last term.

After add-ons, Rangers believe Wilson could be worth more than the £500,000 they received from Chelsea for Billy Gilmour in 2017.

Wilson turned down the offer of a long-term deal from the Europa League finalists though.

With the lure of playing for ex-Gers boss Gerrard a significant part in the youngster's decision.

Wilson recently spoke of his desire to move to the Premier League and said: "Rangers have been brilliant for me. There's no getting away from that.

"But it's time to move on and get to the next level.

"I want to go down south and try and prove myself and become a top player and that's what I am going to do."

Meanwhile Ashley Young has signed a new one-year deal at Villa Park.

Gerard regards the 36-year-old as an important role model in the dressing room and on the pitch.

Club chiefs saw the negotiation as another crucial piece of business to complete before the start of the Prem season.

