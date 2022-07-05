ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was toothless and called a ‘catfish,’ now I have ‘life-changing’ new teeth

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
 4 days ago
Alicia stunned viewers with her transformation on the app.

A woman whose jaw-dropping transformations on TikTok are described as “witchcraft” by users has revealed she now has permanent artificial teeth, describing it as “life-changing.”

Alicia, a New York mom of four, gained popularity on the video sharing app in 2021 after posting footage showing the process of her transformation, including her snap-in dentures and extreme makeovers, with many calling her a “catfish.”

Since then, Alicia, who posts under the username Princess Glitter Head, boasts 2.8 million followers in awe of her amazing makeovers.

In a recent clip from June, she revealed she was getting a fixed bridge cemented into her mouth rather than snap-in dentures which she had to put in and take out daily, filming herself excitedly waiting in the dentist office before the procedure.

A fixed bridge is a dental prosthesis that is attached to adjacent teeth or implants and replaces missing teeth.

The clip was viewed over 1.5 million times, with hundreds of Alicia’s followers commenting on the video.

The TikToker, who posts under Princess Glitter Head, showed the remarkable before and after.
She said the new teeth are “life-changing.”

“I love the positive messages you share,” one user wrote.

“You are so inspiring. Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing your amazing journey,” added another.

In another post, Alicia admitted that she’s thrilled with the results of her new teeth.

“Thank you! It’s taken me a long time to get to this place,” she wrote.

Alicia previously opened up about her tooth-loss journey, which she said has evolved over years of avoiding dentist visits while embracing a less-than-healthy lifestyle, especially during her pregnancy.

Critics slammed the makeover artists transformation when she first posted her routine, some calling it “false advertisement,” the reason they have “trust issues” and even declaring “catfishing” should be illegal.

However, Alicia continued to post the pictures showing her applying makeup and her dentures wanting to promote body positivity, particularly with the stigma around tooth loss.

