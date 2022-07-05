ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

In Boston, Black drivers are pulled over 2.5 times more often than white drivers, a new study says

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"Through its analysis of MassDOT data, Vera found substantial evidence that police disproportionately levy traffic stops against Black drivers in Suffolk County."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsMvS_0gVNAMh500
Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Black drivers in Suffolk County are stopped by police at a rate that’s over two times higher than their white counterparts, especially for non-traffic-safety reasons, a new study says.

In Boston, Black drivers were pulled over approximately 2.5 times more often than white drivers between 2010 and 2019, according to the study from the Vera Institute of Justice. For non-safety violations such as having an expired registration or tinted windows on a vehicle, Black people were 3.9 times more likely to be stopped than white people.

The report was the result of a partnership between the Vera Institute and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to study racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

“Through its analysis of MassDOT data, Vera found substantial evidence that police disproportionately levy traffic stops against Black drivers in Suffolk County,” the report states. “This is especially true for violations that pose no threat to public safety and that grant officers the greatest discretion in enforcement — non-traffic-safety stops.”

Non-traffic-safety stops are often used by police as reason to search vehicles and their passengers for evidence of more serious but unrelated crimes.

In the entirety of Suffolk County, Black drivers were pulled over for these violations at 2.3 times the rate of white drivers, the study found. But in some areas of the county, such as in Boston and Winthrop, police officers pulled over Black drivers for these reasons “at rates closer to 3.8 and 8.9 times the rate of white drivers, respectively,” the study says.

“Vera’s findings back up what local community members have long known, traffic stops are a major source of racial profiling, do not improve traffic safety, and harm Black and brown people daily,” Fatema Ahmad, executive director of the Muslim Justice League, said in a statement. “It is imperative that Suffolk County and Boston start taking steps to remove law enforcement from traffic safety.”

According to the study, Black residents make up 21 percent of Suffolk County’s population but account for 30 percent of all traffic stops. The county includes four municipalities: Boston, Chelsea, Revere, and Winthrop.

Countywide, Black drivers were stopped 1.6 times more often than white drivers during the 2010s, and were the only racial/ethnic demographic to be overrepresented in traffic stops, the report says.

“At the municipal level, the Winthrop Police Department produces the greatest Black–white traffic stop disparity of the four municipalities in Suffolk County, with its officers stopping Black drivers at a rate more than eight times that of their white counterparts,” the study says. “Both Boston and Revere police departments stop Black drivers at a rate roughly 2.5 times the rate of white drivers in their jurisdictions.”

In Chelsea, both Black and white drivers were pulled over by police at disparate rates, since white drivers make up 25 percent of the city’s population but 51 percent of traffic stops, and Black drivers account for 6 percent of the population but 12 percent of traffic stops, according to the study.

Meanwhile, non-traffic-safety stops made up approximately a third of all police stops in Suffolk County over the decade studied.

“Vera found that Black people are 2.3 times more likely to be stopped by police for non-traffic-safety reasons than white drivers,” the report states. “The significance of this finding cannot be overstated: where police have the most discretion whether to pull someone over — non-traffic-safety stops that pose no threat to people outside the vehicle — we see the greatest disparity.”

Additionally, the study found that fifteen of the 150 unique non-traffic-safety violations were behind a large percentage of racial disparities in non-traffic-safety stops. These violations range from an obstructed window to inspection sticker issues and failure to wear a seatbelt.

“If police ended the practice of stopping drivers for these 15 non-traffic-safety violations alone, Black drivers would experience 41,186 fewer non-traffic-safety stops (out of 57,332 total non-traffic-safety stops),” the study says. “The impact of these violations on racial disparities is substantial: the Black–white non-traffic-safety stop disparity would be cut nearly in half — a 46 percent decrease — if police did not make stops for these 15 violations.”

The study also made several policy recommendations in response to its findings. These include suggestions that local city councils pass ordinances prohibiting police from initiating traffic stops for non-traffic-safety-related violations, and for arrests on warrants on low-level offenses such as failing to pay fines or missing court dates for misdemeanor charges.

Other recommendations include having police departments adopt policies against stopping drivers for such violations and having state lawmakers create legislation that builds “non-police first responder teams whose mission is traffic and road safety.”

The report also suggests having the district attorney develop policies “that create a presumption not to charge criminal cases that stem from non-traffic-safety stops or from consent searches when police lacked probable cause to conduct the search.”

“Banning non-traffic-safety stops supports public safety, reduces racial disparities, and decreases the chances of yet another driver, passenger, or police officer being injured or killed during a traffic stop,” Akhi Johnson, director of Reshaping Prosecution at Vera Institute of Justice, said in a statement. “Massachusetts can join other states in taking steps to improve safety by reducing harms caused by unnecessary and discriminatory traffic stops.”

Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department, told the Boston Globe the department is in the process of reviewing the report and its recommendations.

Comments / 24

Nick
4d ago

if the drivers weren't doing something ILLEGAL than they wouldn't be getting pulled over!! It's not about race! It's about doing illegal things.

Reply(1)
22
für friedliche Zwecke
3d ago

ah yes, another wonderful race baiting article intent on continuing the divide of the weak minds that are too ignorant to see the end game

Reply(1)
16
mike hawk
3d ago

well maybe they should renew their registration and not have illegal windows tinting and they won't get pulled over.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Man accused of killing woman, man in NH town arrested in Massachusetts

A man accused of killing a woman and man in New Hampshire earlier this year was arrested in Massachusetts on Friday, authorities said. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for 33-year-old Craig Keville, a former Berlin, New Hampshire resident, for two counts of first-degree murder. He is accused of causing the deaths of 28-year-old Holly Banks and her acquaintance, 42-year-old Keith Labelle, on April 27 in Gorham, New Hampshire, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
GORHAM, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
City
Winthrop, MA
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Revere, MA
Boston

Suffolk DA calls out states with easy access gun laws after weekend of shootings in Boston

“There’s a lethal river of steel flowing from northern and southern states onto the streets of Boston." Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden is calling on officials in states with laws that make it easy to access guns to recognize the impact their lax legislation has on Boston, pointing to the recent weekend of violence in the city that saw at least 10 people shot.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Malden Man Arrested For Soliciting Woman At South Station

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Malden man was arrested after he solicited a woman for sex at the MBTA Bus Terminal at South Station Friday morning, Transit Police said. Officers responded to South Station at around 4 a.m. for a report of a female victim being harassed by an unknown male. The victim told officers she was waiting for a bus when she was approached by a male who offered her money in exchange for sex.
MALDEN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#White People#Boston Police Department#Racial Profiling
Boston

Concord police makes history with all-woman shift

Sgt. Tia Manchuso and Officers Cara Paladino, Leah Olansky, and Brianna Rudolph do not all typically work the shift at the same time. It was a first for the Concord Police Department in Massachusetts this week. The overnight shift Wednesday into Thursday was staffed by all female officers for a...
CONCORD, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Make Drug Trafficking Arrest in the Area of 112 Southampton Street

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Boston

Suffolk D.A. hopeful Ricardo Arroyo slams ‘insufficient’ Boston police response to white supremacist march

The city councilor is calling for a hearing on what can be done to address how law enforcement lacked prior knowledge of the march and its response. Boston City Councilor and Suffolk County district attorney hopeful Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday slammed law enforcement’s apparent lack of prior knowledge of plans for a white supremacist march through the city last weekend, a display that ultimately involved an alleged assault on a Black activist.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Feds seize missing medals taken from Springfield Armory in the 1990s

Investigators seized the 24 marksmanship medals dating back to the 1880s and 1890s after a collector called the Armory to ask about similar items. Boston federal agents recovered 24 marksmanship medals from the late 1800s they say were unlawfully taken from the Springfield Armory nearly 30 years ago. The U....
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy