Colorado Avalanche release preseason schedule

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The 2022 Stanley Cup Champions will hit the ice for the preseason starting in September.

The Colorado Avalanche released the preseason schedule on Tuesday morning.

Here’s a look at the matchups:

  • Sept. 25 : At Minnesota at 2 p.m. A split squad matchup will also take place in Denver against Vegas at 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 27: in Denver against Minnesota at 7 p.m.
  • Sept. 28: At Vegas at 8 p.m.
  • Oct. 3: At Dallas at 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 5: in Denver against Dallas at 7 p.m.
Where can I get Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup Championship gear

Single-game tickets for the preseason and regular season will be made available for purchase when the 2022-23 schedule is announced at a later date, the Avalanche said .

Here are some other stories from our coverage of the Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup celebration:

The Avs are the early favorites to win the 2023 Stanley Cup .

