ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, NM

Building Freight Train Service in the Four Corners

By Montezuma Local News
Montezuma Local News
Montezuma Local News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yeSY_0gVN9A6700

Building Freight Train Service in the Four Corners

After 40 years of anticipation, the reality of building a freight rail track to the Four Corners has recently become sharper in focus. Thanks to a $2 million grant from the US Department of Transportation, San Juan County was able to hire an international engineering firm to put a feasibility study in motion. You're watching the Local News Network brought to you by CMIT Solutions and Three Rivers Brewery. I'm Haley Upsell. San Juan County has partnered with the City of Farmington and the Navajo Nation to build a freight train line from the I 40 corridor to San Juan County.

Ultimately that study area was developed, and it, like I said, it's Farmington to Shiprock on the north side. Shiprock to Gallup on the, on the west side and then Gallup over to Thoreau, and then connect through, connecting the final dot from Thoreau up to Farmington. So that kind of creates that rectangular study area that we've tasked HDR Engineering with investigating.

According to Stark, Farmington is the largest metropolitan area in the country without a functioning freight rail line. The alternative, truck freighting, is not only extremely expensive, but contributes to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions. A major transportation infrastructure that carries goods in and out of the Four Corners would create new jobs and ultimately have a massive impact on the economy.

If you're able to load say agricultural products to load products that are developed at Raytheon, products that are developed in a company like Pesco, who's making mobile hydrogen generators, you open up essentially the world to these products because the transcontinental line runs over to LA and you would be able to hit the Los Angeles port and make available all of those international markets.

San Juan generating station, which provides coal-fired power is scheduled to be closed in September. Arizona Public service will shut down at the end of 2031.

We're looking to find ways to diversify our economy, both San Juan County, the Navajo Nation, and to maintain those good economic based jobs that have brought dollars in from outside of San Juan County and provided these great middle class jobs with benefits that ultimately end up in the hundred thousand dollars a year range. So that's our primary motivation is to maintain good paying jobs in San Juan county and help to diversify the economic opportunities here.

The feasibility study is in its early stages and will be fully developed in the next year or so. Funding estimates for the freight line itself runs in the millions, not billions of dollars and most likely will come from the federal government and or private investors. It's a long and winding railroad, but Stark says they've already achieved the most challenging measure.

We're extremely excited about the opportunities that this project presents. The partnership that we have with the Navajo Nation, it was a historic memorandum of understanding that was signed by President Nez and and then our chair, Jack Fortner, in February of 2020 that even allowed for this opportunity to move forward. Freight rail has been studied in this area for over 40 years, but this project has never, not advanced. This is the furthest it's advanced since that time because of the collaborative efforts of San Juan County, the Navajo Nation, as well as the city of Farmington.

Thanks for watching this edition of the Local News Network. I'm Haley Upsell.

Read more local news from LNN. Durango, CO ; Telluride, CO ; Montezuma County, CO (Cortez, Dolores and Moncos) ; Farmington, NM .

Comments / 2

Related
durangogov.org

Street repaving to begin next week

Street repaving is expected to begin on Monday July 12th and last through July 22nd. The following streets are scheduled to be repaved during this time:. Goeglein Gulch Road (south of the round-a-bout) East 100 block of 9th Street. Needham Circle/Needham Drive. Turner Drive from Bodo Drive to the Jail.
DURANGO, CO
CBS Denver

Check out the road less traveled in Colorado's mountains

State patrol looks to curb out-of-state driver deaths with Super Cruising mountain road videos. After a reportedly sharp and startling increase in 2021 in traffic deaths in the southwest corner of Colorado, state troopers are now taking it upon themselves to ride the most dangerous sections according to their data and take you along for the ride, too. The new program is only a few months old and has 7 videos so far of potentially dangerous paths like Monarch Pass and the path between Bayfield and Durango. "Maybe give them a heads up on how to be better prepared in terms of...
COLORADO STATE
KOAT 7

Major flooding reported in McKinley County

MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. — Major flooding has been reported in McKinley County. Heavy monsoon rains fell over the area throughout the weekend causing fast moving flows of water to overtake roads north of Gallup. Some drivers drove through the fast moving flows. The National Weather Service says it only...
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gallup, NM
City
Farmington, NM
San Juan County, NM
Government
County
San Juan County, NM
City
Navajo, NM
City
Thoreau, NM
City
Shiprock, NM
KRQE News 13

San Juan County road washed out by heavy rain

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Heavy rains washed out a road in San Juan County. County officials say Road 7500 will be closed until further notice from U.S. 550 and NM 371. It was so bad that one of the county’s graters even got stuck in the mud up to its axels. Crews must wait for […]
Montezuma Local News

Fire Restrictions Increase on Federal Lands

Persistent drought has caused severe fire weather conditions, so area agencies have moved to Stage 2 fire restrictions. That means no fires whatsoever. This story is sponsored by the law firm of Downs, McDonough, Cowan and Foley Serving Southwest Colorado and TruWest Auto
CORTEZ, CO
Montezuma Local News

New Mexico Education Foundation Addresses Teacher Shortages in Region

Rural Northern New Mexico and Southwest Colorado are suffering from teacher shortages, particularly in secondary math and science classrooms and special education classrooms. The Three Rivers Education Foundation hopes to put a dent in the problem with a unique teacher-training program for professionals considering a change in their careers. This story is sponsored by Boons Family Thai Barbecue and Pop's Truck and RV Center
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thoreau
Montezuma Local News

Girls’ Night Out - Just Add Horses

Horse Empower has a unique way of approaching a ladies’ night out - in the midst of the staples of good food, drinks, and conversation, a horse might just make its appearance. Kim Hardesty, owner of Horse Empower, and her herd of horses offer a range of services, from equine therapy to equine-assisted learning. One of the programs though, might just offer new options for a night out. By Hannah Robertson. This story is sponsored by Ute Mountain Casino and The Norm Phillips Team, at Draper & Kramer Mortgage
DURANGO, CO
Montezuma Local News

The Cortez Farmers Market Sprouts Up for Another Season

It may be early in the growing season, but the Cortez Farmers Market opened on June 4 with more than 40 vendors and plenty of produce available for hungry shoppers. And expect to see more about the Farmers Market as a result of a $10,000 advertising grant from Colorado Proud. This story is sponsored by Choice Building Supply Ace Hardware and TruWest Auto
CORTEZ, CO
Montezuma Local News

Montezuma Local News

Cortez, CO
18
Followers
76
Post
736
Views
ABOUT

Montezuma Local News is committed to creating and broadcasting local news about Cortez and Montezuma County, Colorado that celebrates our local community, as well as success stories on businesses and people doing great things in the region. You can find us here, or on our online news portal, as well as on Facebook, Youtube and through email news updates. Visit our website at https://montezumalocal.news to learn more.

 https://montezumalocal.news

Comments / 0

Community Policy