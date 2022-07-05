Drug Companies ‘Not Liable’ for Opioid Crisis in West Virginia County Fed 81 Million Pills, Judge Rules

An Amtrak passenger who suffered “significant, permanent injuries” when his train crashed against a dump truck last month is suing for negligence. Marion Stephens was aboard the Southwest Chief train on June 27 when it slammed against the truck, which was blocking a railroad crossing near Mendon, Missouri. The street-level crossing had a stop sign but no lights or gates, though federal investigators have since said that Missouri transportation officials were looking to upgrade it. The train overturned, killing four people (including the truck driver) and injured more than 150 of the 275 passengers and 12 crew members on board. The federal lawsuit names Amtrak, the dump truck owner BNSF Railway Company, and MS Contracting, LLC as defendants. Marion’s attorney, Antonio M. Romanucci, claims that Amtrak “profits over safety” by cramming the train with passengers to increase ticket sales.
