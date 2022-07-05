ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Drug Companies ‘Not Liable’ for Opioid Crisis in West Virginia County Fed 81 Million Pills, Judge Rules

By Emily Hernandez
Daily Beast
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree major drug manufacturers are not liable for an opioid epidemic caused by 81 million pills flooding a West Virginia county of 93,000 residents for eight years, a federal judge ruled late Monday. Distributed equally, that would amount to more than 860 pills...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Passenger Sues Amtrak for Negligence Over Deadly Missouri Train Derailment

An Amtrak passenger who suffered “significant, permanent injuries” when his train crashed against a dump truck last month is suing for negligence. Marion Stephens was aboard the Southwest Chief train on June 27 when it slammed against the truck, which was blocking a railroad crossing near Mendon, Missouri. The street-level crossing had a stop sign but no lights or gates, though federal investigators have since said that Missouri transportation officials were looking to upgrade it. The train overturned, killing four people (including the truck driver) and injured more than 150 of the 275 passengers and 12 crew members on board. The federal lawsuit names Amtrak, the dump truck owner BNSF Railway Company, and MS Contracting, LLC as defendants. Marion’s attorney, Antonio M. Romanucci, claims that Amtrak “profits over safety” by cramming the train with passengers to increase ticket sales.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Beast

Man Missing for Two Months Fell Into Industrial Shredder, South Carolina Coroner Finds

A man who went missing fell into a shredder at a recycling plant where he worked, a South Carolina coroner has determined. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon vanished from the plant in early May, prompting his family to issue pleas on social media and local TV for information on his whereabouts. After multiple inspections of the plastic shredder at Industrial Recycling and Recovery Inc., a search involving a cadaver dog found dried blood. DNA tests revealed that the material matched Gordon’s parents. “What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger concluded. He said sheriff’s deputies were told that around 30 tons of plastic “had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine.”
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy